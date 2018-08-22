Gillian Anderson Special Agent Dana Scully

For her role as “Special Agent Dana Scully” on THE X-FILES, film, television and theater actress Gillian Anderson won an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. On film, Anderson has starred in “The Last King Of Scotland,” “The Mighty Celt,” “The House Of Mirth,” “Johnny English Reborn,” “Shadow Dancer” and “Sold.” Television credits include the critically acclaimed U.K. crime drama “The Fall,” “Hannibal” and the Emmy Award- and BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Award-winning miniseries “Bleak House” and “Great Expectations.” On stage, Anderson has been nominated for two Olivier Awards; one of which was for her recent performance as “Blanche Dubois” in the Young Vic Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire.” She won the Evening Standard Award for this performance. Anderson currently can be seen in Gurinda Chada’s period film, “Viceroy’s House.” She stars as Edwina Mountbatten, wife of Lord Mountbatten (Hugh Bonneville), who assumes the post of last Viceroy and is charged with handing India back to its people. She also is featured in the cable series “American Gods,” which returns for a second season in 2018. Additionally, filming recently completed on Agatha Christie’s “Crooked House,” in which Anderson stars alongside Christina Hendricks and Glenn Close. She also will be seen in Ryan Eslinger’s independent feature “UFO,” with Ella Purnell, Alex Sharp and David Strathairn; and the feature comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” opposite Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Justin Theroux. In addition to starring in the first installment of the THE X-FILES event series in 2016, Anderson was featured in the 2016 cable miniseries “War and Peace,” alongside James Norton and Lily James. She also is an author. “The Sound of Seas,” the third novel in her science-fiction “Earthend Saga,” was published by Simon & Schuster in September 2016. Anderson co-writes the thriller series with New York Times best-selling author Jeff Rovin. Her most recent book, a work of non-fiction and co-written with journalist and activist Jennifer Nadel, is “We – A Manifesto for Women Everywhere.” It was released by HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster in March 2017 and made the London Sunday Times best seller list. Over the last 17 years, Anderson has been strongly involved in many charity organizations: as a board member of Artists For A New South Africa, a spokesperson for Neurofibromatosis Inc., a founding member of South African Youth Education for Sustainability (SA-YES), an ambassador for Survival International and a patron of the Alinyiikira Junior School in Uganda, among many others. She remains outspoken about child and human trafficking, adult and child literacy and the impact of commercial fishing on deep sea life. Born in Chicago and raised in London and Michigan, she has lived in London for 16 years and has three children.