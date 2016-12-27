You can’t celebrate Women’s History Month without honoring THE X-FILES’ Dana Scully! Through research, we found that the series initiated what’s been called “The Scully Effect,” a phenomenon that saw an influx of women pursuing STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers thanks to the positive representation of Agent Scully. We are so excited to celebrate the influence of Dana Scully, as well as Gillian Anderson for portraying such a pioneering, capable and brilliant female character on TV. Check out the video to learn more and read about the research here. Share how Dana and Gillian have inspired you by using the hashtag #ScullyEffect on social media!