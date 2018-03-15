Video Poster

The X-Files

foxSunday at 12:30 AM

Latest Episode

SEASON FINALE
SEASON FINALE
S11 E10 My Struggle IV
The Cigarette Smoking Man makes the final preparations for his ultimate plan while Scully and Mulder race to locate William while he's on the run.... More

Aired 3-22-18 • TV-14 LV

S11 E9 Nothing Lasts Forever
Scully and Mulder discover a mysterious cult that performs macabre rituals while they set out to investigate a case of stolen human organs.

Aired 3-15-18 • TV-14 SV

S11 E8 Familiar
Scully and Mulder investigate a small boy in Connecticut who was brutally attacked by animals.

Aired 3-8-18 • TV-14 DLV

S11 E7 Rm9sbG93ZXJz
Scully and Mulder are targeted in a lethal game of cat-and-mouse with the ever-increasing evolution of automation and artificial intelligence.

Aired 3-1-18 • TV-14 DLV

S11 E6 Kitten
Skinner suddenly decides to disappear when certain elements from his past return to cause him further problems.

Aired 2-8-18 • TV-14 LV

S11 E5 Ghouli
Two teenage girls begin attacking each other when they believe that the other is a monster.

Aired 2-1-18 • TV-14 DLV

S11 E4 The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat
While Mulder and Scully explore the concept of The Mandela Effect, they come to discover the events that potentially led to the X-Files' existence.

Aired 1-25-18 • TV-14 DLV

S11 E3 Plus One
Mulder and Scully engross themselves into an investigation about a series of deaths caused by the victims becoming haunted by their very own doppelgangers.

Aired 1-18-18 • TV-14 DLSV

S11 E2 This
Mulder and Scully receive a seemingly impossible communiqué from an old friend of theirs, which reveals a particularly disturbing secret.

Aired 1-11-18 • TV-14 DLV

SEASON PREMIERE
SEASON PREMIERE
S11 E1 My Struggle III
Mulder and Scully come to discover that they are not the only people who are engaged in a desperate search for their son, William.

Aired 1-4-18 • TV-14 DLV

Latest Episode

S9 E20 The Truth, Part 2
On trial for murder, Mulder must try to justify the existence of the X-Files.... More

Aired 5-19-02 • TV-PG LV

S9 E19 The Truth, Part 1
On trial for murder, Mulder must try to justify the existence of the X-Files.

Aired 5-19-02 • TV-PG LV

S9 E18 Sunshine Days
The agents investigate a mysterious death in a suburban neighborhood, which leads them to a man obsessed with "The Brady Bunch."

Aired 5-12-02 • TV-14 L

S9 E17 Release
An FBI trainee connects recent murders to the killing of Doggett's son many years ago.

Aired 5-5-02 • TV-PG V

S9 E16 William
A severely disfigured man lurking in the office tells Doggett he is seeking information for Mulder.

Aired 4-28-02 • TV-PG LV

S9 E15 Jump the Shark
The agents enlist the Lone Gunmen to help follow leads regarding the Super Soldiers.

Aired 4-21-02 • TV-PG

S9 E14 Scary Monsters
The agents investigate a man who may control sinister creatures that killed his wife.

Aired 4-14-02 • TV-PG L

S9 E13 Improbable
Reyes, Doggett, and Scully are pulled into a bizarre serial murder case involving the number '3' and an eccentric man who likes to play checkers.

Aired 4-7-02 • TV-PG

S9 E12 Underneath
Doggett desperately tries to put a killer back in jail after DNA evidence exonerates him.

Aired 3-31-02 • TV-PG L

S9 E11 Audrey Pauley
Doggett and Scully search for a way to bring Reyes out of a coma before she dies.

Aired 3-17-02 • TV-PG L

S9 E10 Providence
Scully take matters into her own hands to rescue her son from a psychotic UFO cult.

Aired 3-10-02 • TV-PG V

S9 E9 Provenance
When a religious cult operating in Canada unearths a spacecraft similar to the one Scully discovered in Africa, a plot is set in motion to kill her baby.

Aired 3-3-02 • TV-14 V

S9 E8 Hellbound
Reyes and Doggett investigate a string of murders in which the victims were skinned alive.

Aired 1-27-02 • TV-14 V

S9 E7 John Doe
Agent Doggett awakens in a corrupt and violent Mexican town with no memory of his true identity.

Aired 1-13-02 • TV-14 V

S9 E6 Trust No 1
Scully befriends a couple who believe their infant is possessed; then lets her guard down when a stranger says he has information on Mulder.

Aired 1-6-02 • TV-14 V

S9 E5 Lord of the Flies
A teenager dies while performing a stunt on television. But the cause is determined to be... flies.

Aired 12-16-01 • TV-14 V

S9 E4 4-D
Agent Reyes is accused of attempting to murder Agent Doggett, but a maniacal killer may have entered from a parallel dimension.

Aired 12-9-01 • TV-14 LV

S9 E3 Daemonicus
Doggett and Reyes investigate a link between a mental patient and several bizarre Satanic murders.

Aired 12-2-01 • TV-PG LV

S9 E2 Nothing Important Happened Today, Part 2
Doggett's ongoing search for clues puts his life in jeopardy.

Aired 11-18-01 • TV-14 LV

S9 E1 Nothing Important Happened Today
The agents are led to a beautiful woman who knows of a government conspiracy involving Scully's baby.

Aired 11-11-01 • TV-14 LV

Latest Episode

S8 E21 Existence
Mulder searches for answers when a connection is made between Billy Miles and members of the FBI.... More

Aired 5-20-01 • TV-14 V

S8 E20 Essence
A seemingly unstoppable Billy Miles begins killing scientists performing genetic research – then targets Scully.

Aired 5-13-01 • TV-14 V

S8 E19 Alone
Mulder and Scully must save Doggett and his "Green" partner from a scientist who has turned himself into a reptile/man monster.

Aired 5-6-01 • TV-PG

S8 E18 Vienen
Mulder and Doggett become trapped on an oil rig manned by crewmen infected with the mysterious black oil virus.

Aired 4-29-01 • TV-PG L

S8 E17 Empedocles
The agents search for a man who may have been connected with the death of Doggett’s son years earlier, a man who may be possessed by evil itself.

Aired 4-22-01 • TV-PG

S8 E16 Three Words
A U.S. census worker’s attempt to warn the White House about an alien invasion sparks Mulder’s interest in an information processing complex.

Aired 4-8-01 • TV-PG LV

S8 E15 Deadalive
After Mulder is put to rest, the body of an alien abductee comes back to life, giving Scully and Skinner cause for hope.

Aired 4-1-01 • TV-PG

S8 E14 This Is Not Happening
Joined by FBI Agent Monica Reyes, Scully, Doggett and Skinner search for Jeremiah Smith after a UFO deposits the bodies of ailing abductees back on Earth.

Aired 2-25-01 • TV-PG

S8 E13 Per Manum
Scully fears that she and another pregnant women will give birth to alien babies.

Aired 2-18-01 • TV-PG

S8 E12 Medusa
With the clock ticking, Doggett and a team of experts attempt to solve the mystery behind strange deaths in a Boston subway tunnel.

Aired 2-11-01 • TV-PG L

S8 E11 The Gift
Doggett investigates the last X-File Mulder worked on before he disappeared: A monster who cures sick people.

Aired 2-4-01 • TV-PG V

S8 E10 Badlaa
Doggett and Scully investigate a series of bizarre murders and suspect a siddhi mystic of seeking revenge after his son dies.

Aired 1-21-01 • TV-PG

S8 E9 Salvage
A case of a young salvage worker who is slowly turning into metal after exposure to hazardous waste and is murdering those responsible for it.

Aired 1-14-01 • TV-PG

S8 E8 Surekill
Scully and Doggett investigate a killer with X-Ray vision.

Aired 1-7-01 • TV-14 LV

S8 E7 Via Negativa
Doggett investigates a cult leader’s seeming ability to project himself into his victim’s dreams, and Scully checks into the hospital.

Aired 12-17-00 • TV-PG V

S8 E6 Redrum
An attorney wakes up in jail and realizes his life is moving backwards in time since he murdered his wife.

Aired 12-10-00 • TV-PG LV

S8 E5 Invocation
An 8 year old boy appears after being kidnapped 10 years earlier - But the boy is still 8 years old.

Aired 12-3-00 • TV-PG LV

S8 E4 Roadrunners
Scully becomes stranded in Utah and is held by a cult which inserts a slug into her spine.

Aired 11-26-00 • TV-PG LV

S8 E3 Patience
Scully and Doggett investigate a series of murders, reportedly from a half-Bat/ Half-Human being.

Aired 11-19-00 • TV-PG V

S8 E2 Without
While searching for the missing Gibson Praise, Scully, Skinner and Doggett encounter an alien who uses his shapeshifting abilities to fool the FBI.

Aired 11-12-00 • TV-PG LV

S8 E1 Within
Agent Doggett heads an FBI manhunt to locate Mulder, while Scully and Skinner use information supplied by the Lone Gunmen to find their colleague.

Aired 11-5-00 • TV-PG LV

Latest Episode

S7 E22 Requiem
Revisiting the case that brought them together jeopardizes Mulder and Scully's partnership.... More

Aired 5-21-00 • TV-PG LV

S7 E21 Je Souhaite
An indifferent genie grants three wishes, but her offerings bring more mayhem than fortune.

Aired 5-14-00 • TV-PG V

S7 E20 Fight Club
Mulder and Scully investigate strange happenings in a neighborhood where two sisters live.

Aired 5-7-00 • TV-14

S7 E19 Hollywood A.D.
A movie producer follows a case as research for an upcoming feature.

Aired 4-30-00 • TV-PG

S7 E18 Brand X
Mulder's life is in danger when he and Scully uncover a conspiracy within the tobacco industry.

Aired 4-16-00 • TV-14

S7 E17 All Things
Scully embarks on a journey of self-discovery after meeting a man from her past.

Aired 4-9-00 • TV-PG V

S7 E16 Chimera
Agent Mulder investigates a string of mysterious murders in Vermont.

Aired 4-2-00 • TV-14

S7 E15 En Ami
Cigarette-Smoking Man offers Scully a gift while trying to atone for his sins.

Aired 3-19-00 • TV-14

S7 E14 Theef
Mulder and Scully investigate a string of murders tied to the occult.

Aired 3-12-00 • TV-14

S7 E13 First Person Shooter
A murder takes place inside the high-tech world of a virtual reality game.

Aired 2-27-00 • TV-14

S7 E12 X-Cops
A "Cops" camera crew follows Mulder and Scully, filming them documentary style.

Aired 2-20-00 • TV-14

S7 E11 Closure
Mulder races against time to find the answers to his sister's fate.

Aired 2-13-00 • TV-14

S7 E10 Sein Und Zeit
Mulder uncovers information which re-opens the case of his sister's abduction.

Aired 2-6-00 • TV-14

S7 E9 Signs and Wonders
A Southern religious group is part of a snake-bite-death investigation.

Aired 1-23-00 • TV-14

S7 E8 The Amazing Maleeni
Mulder and Scully investigate the murder of a magician who was decapitated minutes after he was able to perform the trick of turning his head 360 degrees.

Aired 1-16-00 • TV-14

S7 E7 Orison
A series of prison breaks brings Mulder and Scully directly to Scully's former kidnapper.

Aired 1-9-00 • TV-14

S7 E6 The Goldberg Variation
An unusually lucky man presents an unusual opportunity to Mulder and Scully.

Aired 12-12-99 • TV-14

S7 E5 Rush
When an innocent teen is accused of murder, supernatural forces are found to be at work.

Aired 12-5-99 • TV-14

S7 E4 Millennium
Scully, Mulder and Frank Black probe ritual killings tied to Millennium Group.

Aired 11-28-99 • TV-14

S7 E3 Hungry
Mulder and Scully discover a "monster" who kills to feed a gruesome habit.

Aired 11-21-99 • TV-14

S7 E2 The Sixth Extinction, Part 2
An unconscious Mulder falls into the hands of Cigarette-Smoking Man.

Aired 11-14-99 • TV-14

S7 E1 The Sixth Extinction, Part 1
Mulder appeals to Skinner for help in proving the alien origin of his illness.

Aired 11-7-99 • TV-PG V

Latest Episode

S6 E22 Biogenesis
Mulder believes that metallic objects discovered in Africa are proof that life originated elsewhere in the universe.... More

Aired 5-16-99 • TV-PG V

S6 E21 Field Trip
The discovery of two skeletons on a hillside leads to a mind-bending experience for Mulder and Scully.

Aired 5-9-99 • TV-PG LV

S6 E20 Three of a Kind
After spotting the enigmatic Susanne Modeski at a Las Vegas convention, the Lone Gunmen trick Scully into coming to their assistance.

Aired 5-2-99 • TV-14 LV

S6 E19 The Unnatural
An old case involving a star ballplayer from the Negro Leagues is revived.

Aired 4-25-99 • TV-PG LV

S6 E18 Milagro
A writer who lives next door to Mulder becomes the prime suspect in a series of killings.

Aired 4-18-99 • TV-14 V

S6 E17 Trevor
The agents pursue an escaped convict capable of passing through solid matter.

Aired 4-11-99 • TV-14 LV

S6 E16 Alpha
A mysterious dog thought to be the last of a rare Asian breed is responsible for several murders.

Aired 3-29-99 • TV-PG LV

S6 E15 Arcadia
Mulder and Scully pose as a married couple to probe bizarre events at a gated community.

Aired 3-7-99 • TV-PG V

S6 E14 Monday
A bad day spins out of control for Mulder and Scully when they find themselves powerless to prevent a tragedy.

Aired 2-28-99 • TV-PG LV

S6 E13 Agua Mala
When Mulder and Scully seek shelter from a hurricane, they discover that something deadly has followed them in out of the rain.

Aired 2-21-99 • TV-PG LV

S6 E12 One Son
Mulder learns the truth about the conspiracy but isn't sure of his next step.

Aired 2-14-99 • TV-PG LV

S6 E11 Two Fathers
Cassandra Spender's reappearance threatens to expose the extraterrestrial conspiracy.

Aired 2-7-99 • TV-14 V

S6 E10 Tithonus
Paired with a new partner, Scully investigates a crime-scene photographer who may be responsible for the demise of his subjects.

Aired 1-24-99 • TV-PG LV

S6 E9 S.R. 819
When Skinner falls seriously ill, Mulder and Scully suspect foul play.

Aired 1-17-99 • TV-PG V

S6 E8 The Rain King
Mulder and Scully meet a man who claims to control the weather.

Aired 1-10-99 • TV-PG V

S6 E7 Terms of Endearment
When a woman is accused of murdering her infant, Mulder and Scully suspect sinister forces.

Aired 1-3-99 • TV-PG LV

S6 E6 How the Ghosts Stole Christmas
The agents put aside Christmas wrapping to stake out an alleged haunted house occupied by a mysterious, married couple.

Aired 12-13-98 • TV-PG V

S6 E5 Dreamland, Part 2
Scully searches for a way to reverse the process that caused Mulder and Morris Fletcher to swap identities.

Aired 12-6-98 • TV-PG L

S6 E4 Dreamland, Part 1
A bizarre occurrence at the infamous “Area 51” swaps Mulder’s consciousness with that of a stranger.

Aired 11-29-98 • TV-PG LV

S6 E3 Triangle
Mulder gets into a bizarre conflict on a mysterious ship in the Bermuda Triangle.

Aired 11-22-98 • TV-PG LV

S6 E2 Drive
An armed man infected with a deadly pathogen climbs into Mulder's car and instructs the agent to keep the vehicle in constant motion.

Aired 11-15-98 • TV-14 V

S6 E1 The Beginning
As a review panel probes Mulder’s claims regarding the existence of aliens and a government conspiracy, the agents hunt down a deadly creature.

Aired 11-8-98 • TV-14 V

Latest Episode

S5 E20 The End
Mulder and Scully discover a 12-year-old clairvoyant boy whose psychic powers may hold the key to unlocking the mysteries of the X-Files.... More

Aired 5-17-98 • TV-14 V

S5 E19 Folie à Deux
Mulder questions the sanity of a man who believes his boss is a literal monster — until Mulder himself begins to perceive the presence of a hideous entity.

Aired 5-10-98 • TV-14

S5 E18 The Pine Bluff Variant
Mulder goes deep undercover to infiltrate a militia group wanted for domestic terrorism, but Scully learns that his assignment may be a suicide mission.

Aired 5-3-98 • TV-14

S5 E17 All Souls
A priest asks for Scully’s help after the mysterious death of a girl whose eyes appear to have been burned out of their sockets.

Aired 4-26-98 • TV-14 V

S5 E16 Mind's Eye
The prime suspect in a murder case is a blind woman; Mulder and Scully conclude she may possess the ability to see through a killer's eyes.

Aired 4-19-98 • TV-14

S5 E15 Travelers
While researching unsolved 1950s killings in which victims' organs were removed, Mulder uncovers an experiment that may be traced back to his own father.

Aired 3-29-98 • TV-14 V

S5 E14 The Red and the Black
Mulder and Scully discover more evidence of the planned alien colonization of Earth and set out to preserve humanity's last remaining link to freedom.

Aired 3-8-98 • TV-14 V

S5 E13 Patient X
After a group of alien abductees is buried alive by faceless assailants, the agents uncover proof that the event is linked to alien colonization.

Aired 3-1-98 • TV-14 V

S5 E12 Bad Blood
While exploring the deaths of cattle killed by a series of blood extractions, the agents uncover a cult of vampires residing in a small Texas town.

Aired 2-22-98 • TV-14 V

S5 E11 Kill Switch
When the co-inventor of the Internet is brutally murdered, Mulder and Scully suspect the killer may be a conscious computer program with a mind of its own.

Aired 2-15-98 • TV-14 V

S5 E10 Chinga
Rumors of witchcraft and sorcery surrounding a bizarre murder lead Scully to a little girl and a cursed doll that may be hiding a murderous presence.

Aired 2-8-98 • TV-14 V

S5 E9 Schizogeny
Mysterious trees become the prime suspects in a series of unexplained deaths the agents are attempting to solve.

Aired 1-11-98 • TV-14 V

S5 E8 Kitsunegari
Mulder and Scully hunt a criminal with powerful mind-control capabilities — a madman who may have selected an unwitting Mulder as his next victim.

Aired 1-4-98 • TV-14 V

S5 E7 Emily
Scully attempts to adopt three-year-old Emily Sim, who has developed a disturbing illness that may be the byproduct of a sinister conspiracy.

Aired 12-14-97 • TV-14 V

S5 E6 Christmas Carol
A mysterious phone call leads Scully to investigate a woman's suicide and a young girl who may be the daughter of her deceased sister, Melissa.

Aired 12-7-97 • TV-14 V

S5 E5 The Post-Modern Prometheus
While investigating the appearance of a freakish creature in a rural town, the agents uncover a dangerous genetic experiment that has spun out of control.

Aired 11-30-97 • TV-14 V

S5 E4 Detour
Mulder and Scully are stalked by an ancient legion of lethal beings while investigating a boy’s claims that he was attacked by an invisible creature.

Aired 11-23-97 • TV-14 V

S5 E3 Unusual Suspects
In a 1989 flashback, the Lone Gunmen meet for the first time and join forces with Mulder to stop a covert experiment that may target the American public.

Aired 11-16-97 • TV-14 V

S5 E2 Redux, Part 2
With his partner lying comatose in a hospital bed, Mulder receives key information from the Cigarette Smoking Man that could mean life or death for Scully.

Aired 11-9-97 • TV-14

S5 E1 Redux
While Mulder accesses a secret research facility to locate a cure for Scully’s illness, Scully performs an experiment to determine the disease's origin.

Aired 11-2-97 • TV-14

Latest Episode

S4 E24 Gethsemane
Mulder fights to prove that a discovery frozen in the mountains of Canada is irrefutable evidence of alien life.... More

Aired 5-18-97 • TV-14 V

S4 E23 Demons
Mulder pieces together the events of the last few days, but the trail leads to a double murder that appears to have been committed with Mulder’s weapon.

Aired 5-11-97 • TV-14 V

S4 E22 Elegy
When ghostly images of victims appear near murder scenes, Mulder and Scully conclude the apparitions may be harbingers of death for those who see them.

Aired 5-4-97 • TV-14 V

S4 E21 Zero Sum
Trapped in a deal to save Scully’s life, Skinner helps the Cigarette-Smoking Man destroy evidence in a fatal bee attack.

Aired 4-27-97 • TV-14 V

S4 E20 Small Potatoes
The true father of small-town babies born with vestigial tails turns out to be a chameleon-like man capable of impersonating anyone – including Mulder.

Aired 4-20-97 • TV-14 V

S4 E19 Synchrony
When several research scientists are found frozen to death, Mulder and Scully being to suspect the murders may have been committed by a time traveler,

Aired 4-13-97 • TV-14 V

S4 E18 Max
Mulder and Scully set out to prove the passengers aboard an airliner were deliberately sacrificed by the military in pursuit of stolen alien technology.

Aired 3-23-97 • TV-14 V

S4 E17 Tempus Fugit
While investigating the unexplained crash of a commercial airliner the agents’ search for answers leads to the bottom of a desolate lake.

Aired 3-16-97 • TV-14 V

S4 E16 Unrequited
To stop the murders of military officials by an assassin, Mulder and Scully must apprehend a Vietnam vet who can make himself invisible to his victims.

Aired 2-23-97 • TV-14

S4 E15 Kaddish
While investigating a hate crime inside a Hasidic Jewish community the agents uncover a murder that appears to have been committed by a dead man.

Aired 2-16-97 • TV-14 V

S4 E14 Memento Mori
Scully attempts to come to terms with cancer, while Mulder and the Lone Gunmen break into a high-security lab to find the cure that could save her life.

Aired 2-9-97 • TV-14 V

S4 E13 Never Again
Feeling disillusioned with her life, Scully begins dating a dangerous stranger whose jealous tattoo compels him to murder the women he encounters.

Aired 2-2-97 • TV-14 V

S4 E12 Leonard Betts
When the body of a decapitated paramedic comes back to life, the agents begin to suspect the man may be an evolutionary freak capable of regeneration.

Aired 1-26-97 • TV-14 V

S4 E11 El Mundo Gira
After a series of paranormal deaths occur at a Mexican migrant camp, Mulder and Scully go on the trail of a mythical creature known as “El Chupacabra.”

Aired 1-12-97 • TV-14 V

S4 E10 Paper Hearts
Prophetic dreams send Mulder on a search for the undiscovered victims of a serial killer, only to discover that one of them may be his missing sister.

Aired 12-15-96 • TV-14 V

S4 E9 Terma
To gain proof the organism inside the rock is an alien entity, Mulder joins forces with Krycek and comes face to face with the depths of his deception.

Aired 12-1-96 • TV-14 V

S4 E8 Tunguska
When a deadly, viscous organism is discovered inside a strange rock, the agents race to determine the rock's origin.

Aired 11-24-96 • TV-14 V

S4 E7 Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man
The secret history of Mulder and Scully's shadowy nemesis reveals the truth behind the assassination of JFK and the infamous UFO cover-up of Area 51.

Aired 11-17-96 • TV-14 V

S4 E6 Sanguinarium
A series of murders at a hospital lead Mulder and Scully on the trail of a plastic surgeon who is attempting to extend his own life through black magic.

Aired 11-10-96 • TV-14 V

S4 E5 The Field Where I Died
While investigating a religious cult, Mulder encounters a woman whom he may have known in a previous life.

Aired 11-3-96 • TV-14 V

S4 E4 Unruhe
To catch a killer, Mulder and Scully attempt to decipher the clues he leaves behind – psychic photographs revealing his darkest fantasies and fears.

Aired 10-27-96 • TV-14 V

S4 E3 Teliko
When several black men turn up dead – their bodies devoid of skin pigmentation – Mulder and Scully hunt down an African killer who must consume to survive.

Aired 10-18-96 • TV-14 V

S4 E2 Home
In a small peaceful town, the agents investigate the death of an infant with birth defects, and the trail of clues leads to inbred, genetic mutants.

Aired 10-11-96 • TV-MA SV

S4 E1 Herrenvolk
To save his dying mother, Mulder must protect the extraterrestrial healer, Jeremiah Smith, from a ruthless alien bounty hunter.

Aired 10-4-96 • TV-14 V

Latest Episode

S3 E24 Talitha Cumi
The agents uncover a dangerous secret from Mulder's past.... More

Aired 5-17-96 • TV-14 V

S3 E23 Wetwired
A conspiracy behind a series of small-town murders tests Scully's trust in Mulder.

Aired 5-10-96 • TV-14 V

S3 E22 Quagmire
Mulder and Scully investigate deaths centered around a lake in a small town.

Aired 5-3-96 • TV-14 V

S3 E21 Avatar
Mulder and Scully unravel a conspiracy when they try to clear Skinner of murder charges.

Aired 4-26-96 • TV-14 V

S3 E20 Jose Chung's From Outer Space
Mulder and Scully investigate a couple who claim to have been abducted by aliens.

Aired 4-12-96 • TV-14 V

S3 E19 Hell Money
A string of deaths brings Mulder and Scully to San Francisco's Chinatown.

Aired 3-29-96 • TV-14 V

S3 E18 Teso Dos Bichos
The agents investigate deaths that seem to be linked to political terrorism.

Aired 3-8-96 • TV-14 V

S3 E17 Pusher
A suspect who seems able to bend people to his will manipulates Mulder into a dangerous endgame.

Aired 2-23-96 • TV-14 V

S3 E16 Apocrypha
Mulder and Scully continue to investigate the origins of a bizarre disease.

Aired 2-16-96 • TV-14 V

S3 E15 Piper Maru
A diving crew is stricken with illness while attempting to recover WWII wreckage.

Aired 2-9-96 • TV-14 V

S3 E14 Grotesque
A former mentor helps Mulder and Scully investigate a possessed serial killer.

Aired 2-2-96 • TV-14 V

S3 E13 Syzygy
Mulder and Scully investigate a series of bizarre deaths plaguing a small town.

Aired 1-26-96 • TV-14 V

S3 E12 War of the Coprophages
Mulder comes to regard the cockroaches found at a murder scene as suspects.

Aired 1-5-96 • TV-14 V

S3 E11 Revelations
Mulder and Scully try to protect a child who may be threatened by a religiously motivated murderer.

Aired 12-15-95 • TV-14 V

S3 E10 731
When Scully is forced to trust a mystery person, the situation becomes dangerous.

Aired 12-1-95 • TV-14 V

S3 E9 Nisei
Mulder discovers a video of an alien autopsy.

Aired 11-24-95 • TV-14 V

S3 E8 Oubliette
When child is abducted, detectives seek another hostage's help.

Aired 11-17-95 • TV-14 V

S3 E7 The Walk
Mulder and Scully are called to a military hospital to investigate a supposedly suicidal patient.

Aired 11-10-95 • TV-14 V

S3 E6 2 Shy
The agents follow the trail of a serial killer whose victims have several similarities.

Aired 11-3-95 • TV-14 V

S3 E5 The List
Mulder and Scully investigate the possible return of an executed prisoner.

Aired 10-20-95 • TV-14 V

S3 E4 Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose
A psychic refuses to aid Mulder and Scully in their search for a serial killer.

Aired 10-13-95 • TV-14 V

S3 E3 D.P.O
Mulder and Scully suspect a teenager caused a series of lightning-related deaths.

Aired 10-6-95 • TV-14 V

S3 E2 Paper Clip
While trying to expose a government plan to create an alien-human hybrid, Mulder gains startling new information about his sister’s abduction.

Aired 9-29-95 • TV-14 V

S3 E1 The Blessing Way
As a Native American mystic attempts to heal Mulder, Scully pursues secret files on alien experimentation and unwittingly becomes a killer’s target.

Aired 9-22-95 • TV-14 V

Latest Episode

S2 E25 Anasazi
Mulder and Scully uncover a chilling link between a UFO cover-up and secret government experiments.... More

Aired 5-19-95 • TV-14 V

S2 E24 Our Town
While probing murders in a Southern town, the agents find evidence of modern-day cannibalism and its links to eternal life.

Aired 5-12-95 • TV-14 V

S2 E23 Soft Light
Mulder and Scully pursue an unbalanced scientist whose research has caused his shadow to become deadly.

Aired 5-5-95 • TV-14 V

S2 E22 F. Emasculata
The agents go behind bars to stop a horribly disfiguring virus that is killing prison inmates at an epidemic rate.

Aired 4-28-95 • TV-14 V

S2 E21 The Calusari
Mulder and Scully are exposed to the ancient ritual of exorcism while investigating a young boy possessed by evil.

Aired 4-14-95 • TV-14 V

S2 E20 Humbug
The agents enter the bizarre world of sideshow performers when an unseen creature begins killing the inhabitants of a circus town.

Aired 3-31-95 • TV-14 V

S2 E19 Dod Kalm
Stranded on a ghost ship, Mulder and Scully must unravel the mystery of an unearthly force that is causing them to age at an accelerated rate.

Aired 3-10-95 • TV-14 V

S2 E18 Fearful Symmetry
Rare zoo animals are being abducted and impregnated in a case that Mulder believes may be linked to an alien conspiracy.

Aired 2-24-95 • TV-14 V

S2 E17 End Game
While tracking the ruthless bounty hunter who has abducted Scully, Mulder uncovers an alien plan to colonize Earth.

Aired 2-17-95 • TV-14 V

S2 E16 Colony
During the murder investigation of three identical doctors, Mulder makes a stunning discovery regarding his missing sister.

Aired 2-10-95 • TV-14 V

S2 E15 Fresh Bones
While investigating deaths at a Haitian refugee camp, the agents meet up with a vengeful voodoo priest who may possess the ability to raise the dead.

Aired 2-3-95 • TV-14 V

S2 E14 Die Hand Die Verletzt
Mulder and Scully face the prospect of becoming human sacrifices when they uncover a Satan-worshipping cult led by a demonic substitute teacher.

Aired 1-27-95 • TV-14 V

S2 E13 Irresistible
With Scully’s life hanging in the balance, Mulder pursues a death fetishist whose horrifying obsessions could lead to murder.

Aired 1-13-95 • TV-14 V

S2 E12 Aubrey
The agents help a pregnant woman being stalked by a serial killer who appears to have inherited deadly genetic memories.

Aired 1-6-95 • TV-14 V

S2 E11 Excelsis Dei
When an experimental drug releases troubled spirits at a nursing home, Mulder and Scully face killer poltergeists.

Aired 12-16-94 • TV-14 V

S2 E10 Red Museum
While investigating a rural religious cult, the agents expose a sinister experiment involving violent teens and alien DNA.

Aired 12-9-94 • TV-14 V

S2 E9 Firewalker
Mulder and Scully are stalked by a deadly new life form that has invaded the bodies of a volcanic research team.

Aired 11-18-94 • TV-14 V

S2 E8 One Breath
As a comatose Scully fights for her life, Mulder uncovers clues to her abduction, leading to a confrontation with the Cigarette Smoking Man.

Aired 11-11-94 • TV-14 V

S2 E7 3
While probing a series of ritualistic murders, Mulder becomes involved with a beautiful suspect who may be a vampire.

Aired 11-4-94 • TV-14 V

S2 E6 Ascension
When Scully is abducted by unseen forces, Mulder launches a desperate search to find her, only to be thwarted by a stunning betrayal.

Aired 10-21-94 • TV-14 V

S2 E5 Duane Barry
While negotiating a tense hostage situation, Mulder finds himself sympathizing with a gunman who claims to be the victim of alien experimentation.

Aired 10-14-94 • TV-14 V

S2 E4 Sleepless
Mulder and his new partner, Alex Krycek, face a sleep-deprived marine who may possess the ability to kill with his dreams.

Aired 10-7-94 • TV-14 V

S2 E3 Blood
While investigating a series of small town murders, the agents discover everyday appliances are being used as instruments of death.

Aired 9-30-94 • TV-14 V

S2 E2 The Host
Mulder and Scully pursue the Flukeman – a murderous genetic mutation lurking in the New Jersey sewer system.

Aired 9-23-94 • TV-14 V

S2 E1 Little Green Men
Mulder travels to Puerto Rico in advance of a Beret team out to destroy evidence of an extraterrestrial encounter.

Aired 9-16-94 • TV-14 V

Latest Episode

S1 E24 The Erlenmeyer Flask
The agents learn of a government experiment in which humans are being injected with alien DNA.... More

Aired 5-13-94 • TV-14

S1 E23 Roland
A mentally disabled janitor is linked to deaths of a couple jet engine scientists. The agents suspect that he is being controlled by his deceased brother.

Aired 5-6-94 • TV-14

S1 E22 Born Again
An 8-year-old girl is the prime suspect in a series of bizarre, seemingly unrelated deaths.

Aired 4-29-94 • TV-14

S1 E21 Tooms
Eugene Tooms, whom Mulder helped incarcerate, is released on parole.

Aired 4-22-94 • TV-14

S1 E20 Darkness Falls
A group of loggers working in a remote forest unearth thousands of deadly insect-like creatures that paralyze, then cocoon, their victims.

Aired 4-15-94 • TV-14

S1 E19 Shapes
The agents track a wolf-like creature linked to Native American legend.

Aired 4-2-94 • TV-14

S1 E18 Miracle Man
The agents investigate a ministry led by a man whose son possesses the power to heal and to kill with a touch of his hand.

Aired 3-19-94 • TV-14

S1 E17 E.B.E.
A truck driver's encounter with a UFO leads the agents to discover that they're under surveillance themselves.

Aired 2-18-94 • TV-14

S1 E16 Young at Heart
A prison physician who performs illegal experiments reveals that Mulder's nemesis, a criminal he helped convict, is in fact alive and looking quite well.

Aired 2-11-94 • TV-14

S1 E15 Lazarus
The consciousness of a dangerous criminal possesses a FBI agent who is also Scully’s ex-boyfriend.

Aired 2-4-94 • TV-14

S1 E14 Gender Bender
A person who can switch gender is committing murders that have ties to a religious community known as the kindred.

Aired 1-21-94 • TV-14

S1 E13 Beyond the Sea
A death row inmate claims his psychic powers can help Scully and Mulder rescue two kidnapped teens.

Aired 1-7-94

S1 E12 Fire
Mulder's old flame enlists his aid in tracking an arsonist who's able to set fire to things by touching them.

Aired 12-17-93 • TV-14

S1 E11 Eve
The probe of two deaths leads Mulder and Scully to their source: a genetic experiment gone wrong.

Aired 12-10-93 • TV-14

S1 E10 Fallen Angel
Mulder's probe of a UFO crash site could lead to his expulsion from the FBI and the closing of the X-Files division.

Aired 11-19-93 • TV-14

S1 E9 Space
A space mission is sabotaged. Mulder suspects it may be the work of an evil extraterrestrial spirit that inhabits the body of a former Gemini astronaut.

Aired 11-12-93 • TV-14

S1 E8 Ice
Mulder and Scully are sent to investigate when a team of genophysicists, stationed at a remote Alaskan outpost, is killed by a parasitic alien life form.

Aired 11-5-93 • TV-14

S1 E7 Ghost in the Machine
Mulder assists with a case involving a computer that has started killing the occupants of an office building.

Aired 10-29-93 • TV-14

S1 E6 Shadows
The ghost of a presumed suicide is trying to incriminate the person responsible for his death and also protect a woman from danger.

Aired 10-22-93 • TV-14

S1 E5 The Jersey Devil
An incident of cannibalism seems to be the doings of a fabled beast called the "Jersey Devil." Meanwhile, Scully goes on a date.

Aired 10-8-93 • TV-14

S1 E4 Conduit
Mulder becomes obsessed with solving a case that closely parallels an “encounter” he experienced as a child.

Aired 10-1-93 • TV-14

S1 E3 Squeeze
Scully helps an agent pursue a killer, Eugene Tooms, who Mulder theorizes might have been murdering victims for 100 years.

Aired 9-24-93 • TV-14

S1 E2 Deep Throat
A test pilot may have been flying an aircraft made with alien technology disappears. Mulder and Scully must defy their own government to find the truth.

Aired 9-17-93 • TV-14

S1 E1 Pilot
FBI agent Dana Scully is assigned to work with Fox Mulder on unsolved cases known as the X-Files.

Aired 9-10-93 • TV-14 V