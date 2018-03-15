Latest Episode
SEASON FINALE
S11 E10 My Struggle IV
The Cigarette Smoking Man makes the final preparations for his ultimate plan while Scully and Mulder race to locate William while he's on the run.
S10 E6 My Struggle II
Online conspiracy theorist Tad O'Malley reemerges as Mulder goes missing and Scully struggles to find a cure to a deadly alien contagion.
S9 E20 The Truth, Part 2
On trial for murder, Mulder must try to justify the existence of the X-Files.
S8 E21 Existence
Mulder searches for answers when a connection is made between Billy Miles and members of the FBI.
S7 E22 Requiem
Revisiting the case that brought them together jeopardizes Mulder and Scully's partnership.
S6 E22 Biogenesis
Mulder believes that metallic objects discovered in Africa are proof that life originated elsewhere in the universe.
S5 E20 The End
Mulder and Scully discover a 12-year-old clairvoyant boy whose psychic powers may hold the key to unlocking the mysteries of the X-Files.
S4 E24 Gethsemane
Mulder fights to prove that a discovery frozen in the mountains of Canada is irrefutable evidence of alien life.
S2 E25 Anasazi
Mulder and Scully uncover a chilling link between a UFO cover-up and secret government experiments.
S1 E24 The Erlenmeyer Flask
The agents learn of a government experiment in which humans are being injected with alien DNA.