The X Factor, which aired for three seasons on FOX from 2011 to 2013, gave viewers the opportunity to help discover the next global superstar or breakout music group. The superstar team of judges traveled the nation searching for talent 12 years old or over – both solo artists and vocal groups – who were willing to brave the panel for a chance to make their dreams come true. Judges throughout the series included Simon Cowell, Cheryl, Louis Walsh, Paula Abdul, L.A. Reid, Katy Perry, Nicole Scherzinger, Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland, and Paulina Rubio.

In a departure from other singing competition series, contestants not only auditioned in front of The X Factor judges. Perhaps more importantly, they sang for an audience of thousands, which is often referred to as the “fifth” judge, because their enthusiasm – or lack thereof – could help determine the fate of these hopefuls. This initial audition was the ultimate test to prove they had the vocal ability, charisma and stage presence it took to become a global superstar or breakout music act and win a $5 million recording contract with Syco/Sony Music.

Those contestants who survived the first auditions graduated to “boot camp” and were divided into four categories. Each category was mentored by one of the show’s judges. Not only was it a competition between the hopefuls to stake their claim for the coveted win, but it was also a showdown among the judges as to whose acts would dominate the competition and make it to the finals. The judges might have had their say in how the competition progressed, but it was up to America to decide who ultimately had The X Factor.

The X Factor was created by Syco Television and was produced by Syco Television and FremantleMedia North America. Rob Wade and Nigel Hall were executive producers for Syco Television. Trish Kinane, Richard Holloway and Andrew Llinares served as executive producers for FremantleMedia North America.

Follow Us!

“Like” The X Factor on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheXFactorUSA !

Follow the series on Twitter at @TheXFactorUSA and join the discussion at #xfactor.