Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian and author Wanda Sykes returned to FOX in 2009 to host the innovative and irreverent Saturday late-night series, The Wanda Sykes Show. The show aired for one season from 2009 to 2010.

The weekly late-night series featured Sykes’s personal take on the events of the week puncutated by field pieces and produced comedy segments. Everything from news, politics, sports and pop culture were examined from a point of view that wasn’t offered on television elsewhere.

Each Saturday, Sykes led a discussion with regular panelists, famous friends and whole lot of folks you wouldn’t expect to find on television. In a wry and lively conversation about the overwrought, overlooked and the latest complete non-controversies, The Wanda Sykes Show was a talk show for the rest of us.

The Wanda Sykes Show was a production of Fox Television Studios. Sykes and Eddie Feldmann were executive producers, while John Ridley served as head writer and co-executive producer.