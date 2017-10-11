The Strain tells the story of Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, former head of the Center for Disease Control, Canary Team in New York City. After he and his team were called upon to investigate a mysterious viral outbreak with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism, Eph and an assembly of everyday New Yorkers waged war for the fate of humanity itself.

FX’s high concept thriller hails from Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer Carlton Cuse, along with Co-Creators/Executive Producers/Writers Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan. J. Miles Dale, Gary Ungar, Bradley Thompson and David Weddle also serve as Executive Producers. The series, based on del Toro and Hogan's best-selling The Strain Trilogy , is produced by FX Productions.