The Story with Martha MacCallum
NEW
S3 E261 - Wednesday, December 30
On today’s episode of ‘The Story’, Will Cain sits down with Senator Josh Hawley to discuss his objection of Joe Biden as the next president; meanwhile, Congressman Luke Letlow has died due to coronavirus complications.
Aired 12-31-20
Links
About the Show
Martha MacCallum has been part of the Fox News family for a number of years but made the jump to prime time while chronicling the first 100 days of President Trump's administration. Now she's branching out to cover all of the happenings in the nation's capital on "The Story." She keeps viewers up-to-date on the critical decisions, political maneuvers and key developments coming out of D.C. Through interviews with guests and reports from the network's roster of correspondents, MacCallum goes in-depth on the stories that matter to viewers.