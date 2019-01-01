About the Show

Martha MacCallum has been part of the Fox News family for a number of years but made the jump to prime time while chronicling the first 100 days of President Trump's administration. Now she's branching out to cover all of the happenings in the nation's capital on "The Story." She keeps viewers up-to-date on the critical decisions, political maneuvers and key developments coming out of D.C. Through interviews with guests and reports from the network's roster of correspondents, MacCallum goes in-depth on the stories that matter to viewers.