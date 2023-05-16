Season 2023
Snoop Dogg, Flawed LeBron, Bob Huggins & Glen Kuiper | The Skip Bayless Show
On Episode 64, Skip Bayless dives into Snoop Dogg's most recent guest appearance on Undisputed and discusses the illustrious rapper's career. Next, Skip gives the one word he'd use to describe LeBron James and reacts to the latest controversy surrounding Bob Huggins and Glen Kuiper, respectively.
Cowboys Draft Reaction, Chris Paul & Lil Wayne, LeBron's title chase | The Skip Bayless Show
Skip kicks off this week's episode with a review of his Dallas Cowboys' draft picks, including his reaction to missing out on Dalton Kincaid by one pick and why he believes Deuce Vaughn is the steal of the draft.
'Air' the movie, Kawhi Leonard, Cowboys in the Draft | The Skip Bayless Show
Skip opens the show with a comprehensive review of the Michael Jordan movie, "Air," which he believes should be a "serious" Academy Award contender. Next, how soon until Skip is back to calling Kawhi Leonard “No. 2” with all these games he’s missing? Finally, who does he want the Cowboys to draft?
Responding to Travis & Jason Kelce's Podcast | The Skip Bayless Show
This week, Skip answers the question that came up on the "New Heights" podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce: can he gain one yard in an NFL game? Skip dives deep into the Kelce brothers and even challenges them to a race! Next, where would a fifth ring put LeBron on Skip’s all-time NBA list?
Ja Morant Latest | The Skip Bayless Show
Skip responds to an interesting Twitter comment he read surrounding the Ja Morant news — which prompts him to share insight into his own childhood and upbringing. Plus, Skip reveals if he wears Jordans to run, whether he plays pickup basketball and how he picks out his suits for Undisputed.
Russell Westbrook, Dame vs LeBron, Skip's NBA Starting 5 | The Skip Bayless Show
Skip is back from vacation and talking all things NBA this week. He discusses the Clippers move to acquire Russell Westbrook, whether he'd pick Dame or LeBron to take the last shot for his team and reveals his current starting 5 in the NBA. Plus: Who got all Skip's debating while he was off?
Skip on Charles Barkley, Mahomes and Undisputed live at the Super Bowl | The Skip Bayless Show
Skip reacts to Charles Barkley’s latest criticism of him, Patrick Mahomes getting the Super Bowl "handed to him," and describes his experience debating in front of a live crowd again. Plus: he reveals if he flies private, his Valentine’s Day plans with Ernestine and the gap between his Cowboys and the two Super Bowl teams.
Super Bowl Show from Arizona | The Skip Bayless Show
This week, Skip Bayless takes the show on the road to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Skip tells the story of driving Lil Wayne's Lamborghini at Super Bowl LIV, reveals what bet he'll be making on Sunday, and makes his official game prediction. Plus: he reveals his NFL coaching Mt. Rushmore and whether Andy Reid made the cut.
Tom Brady Retires | The Skip Bayless Show
Skip reacts to Tom Brady's social media retirement announcement and explains why he didn't see TB12 hanging up his cleats just yet. He breaks down Brady's career and touts him as “far and away the greatest football player that ever played.” Next, Skip looks ahead to Undisputed hitting the road for Super Bowl LVII and discusses debating in front of a live audience.
The Cowboys are eliminated, now what? | The Skip Bayless Show
Skip is still reeling from the Cowboys losing their seventh-straight divisional round game, this time to Brock Purdy and the 49ers. He says the loss to San Francisco was his “roughest” time as a fan and explains why he'd rather have Aaron Rodgers over Dak Prescott as his quarterback in Jerry World moving forward. Skip also reveals what Lil Wayne texted him after the loss and how he'll move forward as a die-hard fan of America's Team. Plus: Skip reveals whether his No. 4 Dak jersey is still in the trash and if he's rooting for Jalen Hurts in the NFC Championship game.
Skip promises to do THIS if the Cowboys win the Super Bowl
Skip dives deep into how he will react if Dallas wins a Lombardi, which he insists will be the "happiest" moment of his sports watching life. He then discusses the worst sports loss he's ever suffered and reveals the sporting event that's on his bucket list. Finally, he predicts where Tom Brady will end up next year and looks ahead to the Cowboys vs 49ers Divisional matchup.
Cowboys vs Bucs Playoff Preview | The Skip Bayless Show
Skip previews the Cowboys vs Bucs matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend. He dives into what to expect from the showdown, and warns Dak Prescott that Tom Brady is more dangerous right now than he has ever been in his career. Skip then answers your fan questions such as: what was his exchange with Lil Wayne after the Packers loss, would he ever do an MTV Cribs-style tour of his house and what's the Bayless vacation destination post football? Finally, he tells the story of a late-night trip to the hospital with Ernestine.
Skip on FG Kicking in Football | The Skip Bayless Show
This week, Skip explains why he doesn’t think place kicking belongs in football and makes the case for the NFL eliminating kickers in the sport altogether. He goes on to answer more fan questions that include the best sports moment he's covered in his career, why he'll no longer attend live sporting events and whether he works out in public gyms. Plus, Skip reveals if he could still run a marathon at a competitive pace.