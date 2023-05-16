The Skip Bayless Show

Skip is still reeling from the Cowboys losing their seventh-straight divisional round game, this time to Brock Purdy and the 49ers. He says the loss to San Francisco was his “roughest” time as a fan and explains why he'd rather have Aaron Rodgers over Dak Prescott as his quarterback in Jerry World moving forward. Skip also reveals what Lil Wayne texted him after the loss and how he'll move forward as a die-hard fan of America's Team. Plus: Skip reveals whether his No. 4 Dak jersey is still in the trash and if he's rooting for Jalen Hurts in the NFC Championship game.