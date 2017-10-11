FX's award-winning crime series The Shield breaks the conventional formula of the cop genre. It plays out in a tough, morally ambiguous world in which the line between good and bad is crossed every day. It focuses on the tension between a group of corrupt cops and cops who play it by the book.

As leader of the elite Strike Team unit, the rogue Detective Mackey administers his own brand of justice as he tries to maintain balance in the criminal ecosystem of L.A.’s seedy Farmington division. Mackey and his team write the rules as they go along, and are intent on bringing down the biggest criminals while muscling drug dealers and small-time crooks to get the information and leverage they need to be effective.