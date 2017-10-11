In The Riches, Wayne and Dahlia Malloy are Irish travelers from rural Louisiana. The Malloys, along with their three children, go on the run after stealing money from the extended family bank. An unfortunate accident provides a great opportunity when they obtain the identity of a well-to-do “normal family,” becoming “H. Douglas and Cherien Rich.” Seduced by the idea of a bigger life for themselves, and armed with the keys to a new house in a posh neighborhood, they soon find that suburban life is more twisted and challenging than any of their previous stings.