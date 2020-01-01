SREW

Shaunette Renée Wilson

Dr. Mina Okafor

Shaunette Renée Wilson can be seen in the streaming horror anthology series, “Into the Dark: Treehouse.” Prior to that, Wilson recurred in Season Two of the cable drama “Billions,” opposite Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti. On the film side, she appeared in “Black Panther,” directed by Ryan Coogler. Wilson graduated in 2016 with a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama and was awarded the prestigious Grace LeVine Theater Award while in her final year. She previously received her Bachelor of Arts in drama and theater from Queens College.