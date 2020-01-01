MC

Morris Chestnut

Dr. Barrett Cain

Morris Chestnut is best known for his memorable roles in films such as “Boyz in the Hood,” “The Brothers,” “The Perfect Holiday,” “Think Like a Man,” the commercially and critically acclaimed “The Best Man” and its successful sequel, “The Best Man Holiday.” Most recently, Chestnut starred in “The Enemy Within” and the FOX series “Rosewood,” which garnered him his fourth NAACP Image Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. His additional television credits include memorable roles on “Legends,” “American Horror Story,” “Goliath,” and “Nurse Jackie,” which earned him the 2014 NAACP Image Award in the category of “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series,” for his performance as “Dr. Prentiss.” Chestnut’s most recent films include “When the Bough Breaks,” “The Perfect Guy” and Bus 657.” Additional film credits include “The Call,” “Kick Ass 2” and “Identity Thief.”Th