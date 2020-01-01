EV

Born and raised in Port Perry, Ontario, Emily VanCamp has been performing since she was three years old. With an impressive body of work in film and television, VanCamp has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents. Prior to THE RESIDENT, VanCamp starred on the hit series “Revenge” for four seasons. On the big screen, VanCamp played “Agent 13 aka Sharon Carter” in “Captain America: The Winter Solder” and “Captain America: Civil War,” alongside Chris Evans. She also starred in the indie film “The Girl in the Book,” opposite Michael Nyqvist. Additionally, VanCamp starred in her first bilingual role in the French language film “Pays (Boundaries),” which premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. Other film credits include “Norman,” opposite Richard Jenkins and Dan Byrd; “Carriers,” alongside Chris Pine, Piper Perabo and Christopher Meloni; and “The Ring 2,” with Naomi Watts and Simon Baker. VanCamp first won over audiences in the critically acclaimed drama “Everwood,” created by Greg Berlanti, for which she earned TEEN CHOICE Award nominations for Best TV Actress three years in a row. Soon after, VanCamp collaborated with Berlanti again in the acclaimed hit drama series “Brothers & Sisters” for four seasons, opposite Sally Field, Rachel Griffiths, Rob Lowe and Calista Flockhart. She also appeared as the female lead in the miniseries “Ben-Hur.”