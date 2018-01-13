Manish Dayal Dr. Devon Pravesh

A busy actor on the big and small screens, Manish Dayal recently was featured in the historical film “Viceroy’s House,” alongside Gillian Anderson and Michael Gambon. Dayal starred in the feature drama “The Hundred-Foot Journey,” alongside Helen Mirren, directed by Lasse Hallstrom and produced by Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey. He is currently developing the feature “Stringer,” based on Anjam Sundaram’s memoir, “Stringer: A Reporter’s Journey in the Congo.” Dayal will serve as producer and star in the title role as a young American mathematician who changes career paths to become a journalist earning a living reporting on the violence in the Congo. He also appeared in notable roles on the cable drama “Halt and Catch Fire” and the network series “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Previous television credits include “90210,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Good Wife” and “Switched at Birth.” Dayal is actively involved in helping to improve education in rural India via his work with the Nanubhai Education Foundation. He lives in Los Angeles.