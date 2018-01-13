Emily VanCamp Nicolette Nevin

Born and raised in Port Perry, Ontario, Emily VanCamp has been performing in the arts since she was three years old. At the age of 12, she attended the prestigious L’Ecole Superieure de Danse de Quebec, the official training program of Les Grands Ballets Canadians. With an impressive body of work in film and television, VanCamp has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents. In 2016, VanCamp reprised her role as “Agent 13 aka Sharon Carter,” alongside Chris Evans, in Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War,” the third installment in the “Captain America” franchise, after 2011's “Captain America: The First Avenger” and 2014's “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Her other film credits include “Norman,” “Carriers,” “The Ring 2,” the Sundance Film Festival hit “Lost and Delirious,” “A Different Loyalty” and “Black Irish.” VanCamp is perhaps best known for her lead role in the hit series “Revenge.” She first won over audiences on the critically acclaimed drama “Everwood,” for which she garnered TEEN CHOICE Award nominations for Choice TV Actress three years in a row. Additionally, she starred for four seasons on the hit drama series “Brothers & Sisters,” and as the female lead in the miniseries “Ben-Hur,” which aired in many countries around the world, including Canada, Britain and the U.S. She currently resides in Los Angeles.