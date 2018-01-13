Bruce Greenwood Dr. Randolph Bell

Bruce Greenwood currently can be seen in the film “The Post.” He was featured in Ryan Murphy’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” as District Attorney Gil Garcetti. He also starred in the television event movie “Dirty Dancing” and appeared in the sci-fi thriller streaming series “Spectral.” In 2015, he had a recurring role on the critically acclaimed TV drama “Mad Men,” during its final season. His other television credits include “The River,” “A Dog Named Christmas,” the David Milch-produced series “John from Cincinnati,” “St. Elsewhere,” “The Larry Sanders Show” and “The Magnificent Ambersons.” Greenwood recently appeared in the films “Kodachrome” and “Gerald’s Game,” an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1992 best-selling novel. He also can be seen in “Gold,” opposite Matthew McConaughey for director Stephen Gaghan. In 2015, he portrayed CBS News President Andrew Heyward in “Truth,” Jamie Vanderbilt’s newsroom drama starring Cate Blanchett and Robert Redford. Additionally, his film credits include “Good Kill,” “Elephant Song,” “Endless Love,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Queen of the Night,” “Devil’s Knot,” “Exotica,” “The Sweet Hereafter,” “Flight,” “A Place Beyond the Pines,” “Dinner for Schmucks,” “Mao’s Last Dancer,” “National Treasure: Book of Secrets,” “I’m Not There,” “Thirteen Days,” “Capote,” “I, Robot,” “Being Julia,” “Double Jeopardy,” “Meeks Cutoff,” “Barney’s Version,” “Donovan’s Echo,” “Firehouse Dog,” “Hollywood Homicide,” “The World’s Fastest Indian,” “Eight Below,” “Rules of Engagement,” “Racing Stripes,” “Here on Earth,” “The Lost Son,” “Thick as Thieves,” “Disturbing Behavior,” “Passenger 57” and “Wild Orchard.” He resides in Los Angeles.