Matt Czuchry Dr. Conrad Hawkins

Matt Czuchry is best known for his roles on some of television’s most popular shows. His portrayal of “Cary Agos” on seven seasons of the hit drama “The Good Wife” led Czuchry to win the Entertainment Weekly Best Supporting Actor EWwy Award and receive nominations for three consecutive Screen Actors Guild Ensemble Awards. He is equally well-known for his role as “Logan Huntzberger” on the cult-favorite series “Gilmore Girls.” This role earned him three TEEN CHOICE Awards. In 2016, Czuchry returned to the show for its celebrated reboot, “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life.” Czuchry’s other television credits include “Freaks and Geeks,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Young Americans,” “Hack” and “The Practice.” On film, Czuchry starred in the 2009 comedy “I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell.” His other film credits include “Eight Legged Freaks.” In September of 2007, Czuchry was on stage in the title role of “Third” in the West Coast premiere of Wendy Wasserstein’s play. He lives in Los Angeles.