NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION: The Resident Retweet to Donate Campaign (the “Promotion”) begins on January 15, 2018 and ends when the “Donation Cap” (as defined below) is achieved (the “Promotion Period”). The Sponsor of this Promotion is Fox Broadcasting Company, located at 10201 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, 90064 (“Sponsor”). When the Promotion begins, Sponsor will tweet a call to action (“CTA”) from its Twitter handle @ResidentFOX. During the Promotion Period, Sponsor will donate five dollars ($5), up to a cap (the “Donation Cap”) of ten thousand dollars ($10,000) to Scholarship America each time a participant retweets the CTA during the Promotion Period. After retweeting, each participant will get an automatic response from which provides a link to the pilot episode of The Resident for early viewing on FoxNOW. For clarification and the removal of doubt, Sponsor’s donation to Scholarship America will each not exceed the Donation Cap even if there are more than two thousand (2,000) retweets of the CTA. Proof of posting your retweet is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by Sponsor of the retweet. Retweeting the CTA constitutes your unconditional consent to these Terms and Conditions. Each participant must be the rightful owner (or have authorized use) of the Twitter account identified with the participant’s entry. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter.