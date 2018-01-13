THE RESIDENT is a powerful new medical drama focusing on the final years of a young doctor’s training that rips back the curtain to reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country. Starring Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins (“The Good Wife”), Emily VanCamp as Nicolette "Nic" Nevin (“Revenge”), Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh (“Halt and Catch Fire”), Moran Atias as Renata Morali (“24: Legacy”), Merrin Dungey as Claire Thorpe (“Big Little Lies”) and Shaunette Renée Wilson as Dr. Mina Okafor (“Billions”) with Melina Kanakaredes as Dr. Lane Hunter (“CSI: NY,” “Providence”) and Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” “Mad Men”), the series’ executive producers include Todd Harthan (“Rosewood”), Amy Holden Jones (“Mystic Pizza,” “Indecent Proposal”), Rob Corn (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Antoine Fuqua (“Southpaw,” “Training Day”), David Boorstein (“Level 26: Dark Revelations”), Oly Obst (THE MICK, GHOSTED) and Phillip Noyce (“Patriot Games,” “The Bone Collector”), who also directed the pilot. FOX has renewed the series for a second season.

From 20th Century Fox Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Fuqua Films, a tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine. Written by Amy Holden Jones (Black Box), Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi. Philip Noyce (Revenge) directed the Pilot.

