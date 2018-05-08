EPIC THRILLER “THE PASSAGE,”

FROM EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS LIZ HELDENS, RIDLEY SCOTT AND MATT REEVES,

TO PREMIERE MONDAY, JANUARY 14, ON FOX

Action Drama Based on Best-Selling Trilogy Stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breakout Young Actress Saniyya Sidney

New epic thriller THE PASSAGE will premiere Monday, Jan. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Based on author Justin Cronin’s best-selling trilogy of the same name, THE PASSAGE is an expansive, character-driven action drama series written by Liz Heldens (“Friday Night Lights”).

Watch/share the all-new promo here: https://youtu.be/2PHeJzBEyZo

Executive-produced by Heldens, Emmy Award winner and Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Ridley Scott (“The Martian,” “Gladiator”) and writer/director Matt Reeves (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Cloverfield”), THE PASSAGE focuses on Project Noah, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race. When a young girl (Saniyya Sidney, “Fences,” “Hidden Figures”) is chosen to be a test subject, a federal agent (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, “Pitch”) is tasked with bringing her in, but ultimately, becomes her surrogate father, determined to protect her at any cost – even as Project Noah’s work threatens to unleash an unimaginable apocalypse.

The series also stars Jamie McShane (“Bosch,” “Bloodline,” “Sons of Anarchy”), Caroline Chikezie (“The Shannara Chronicles”), Emmanuelle Chriqui (“Entourage,” “Murder in the First”), Brianne Howey (“The Exorcist”), McKinley Belcher III (“Ozark,” “Mercy Street”), Henry Ian Cusick (“Lost”) and Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Rescue Me”).

THE PASSAGE is produced by 20thCentury Fox Television. The series is written by Liz Heldens. Heldens, Matt Reeves, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Adam Kassan and Jason Ensler are executive producers. Marcos Siega served as an executive producer on the pilot, and he and Ensler directed the series premiere.