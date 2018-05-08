Based on author Justin Cronin’s best-selling trilogy of the same name, THE PASSAGE is an epic, character-driven thriller written by Liz Heldens (“Friday Night Lights”).

Executive-produced by Emmy Award winner and Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Ridley Scott (“The Martian,” “Gladiator”) and writer/director Matt Reeves (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Cloverfield”), THE PASSAGE focuses on Project NOAH, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race. When a young girl, AMY BELLAFONTE (Saniyya Sidney, “Fences,” “Hidden Figures”), is chosen to be a test subject, Federal Agent BRAD WOLGAST (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, “Pitch”) is the man who is tasked with bringing her to Project NOAH. Ultimately, however, Wolgast becomes her surrogate father, trying to protect her at any cost.

Brad and Amy’s journey will force them to confront Project NOAH’s lead scientists, MAJOR NICHOLE SYKES (Caroline Chikezie, “The Shannara Chronicles”) and DR. JONAS LEAR (Henry Ian Cusick, “Lost”), as well as the hardened former Navy Operative CLARK RICHARDS (Vincent Piazza, “Boardwalk Empire,” “Rescue Me”), whom Brad trained. It likewise brings them face-to-face with a dangerous new race of beings confined within the walls of Project NOAH, including former scientist TIM FANNING (Jamie McShane, “Bosch,” “Bloodline,” “Sons of Anarchy”) and death-row inmates SHAUNA BABCOCK (Brianne Howey, “The Exorcist”) and ANTHONY CARTER (McKinley Belcher III, “Ozark,” “Mercy Street”). In seeking out any allies he can find, Brad also turns to his former wife, DR. LILA KYLE (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage,” “Murder in the First”), for help.

But as Project NOAH’s scientists hone in on a cure that could save humanity, these new beings begin to test their own powers, inching one step closer to an escape that could lead to an unimaginable apocalypse.

THE PASSAGE is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series is written by Liz Heldens. Heldens, Matt Reeves, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Adam Kassan and Jason Ensler are executive producers. Marcos Siega served as an executive producer on the pilot, and he and Ensler directed the series premiere.