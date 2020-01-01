SM

Seth MacFarlane

Ed Mercer

Seth MacFarlane possesses talents that encompass every aspect of the entertainment industry. He has created some of the most popular content on television and film today, while also expanding his career in the worlds of music, literature and philanthropy. At 25, MacFarlane became the youngest showrunner in television history when FAMILY GUY aired on FOX. Now in its 15th season, FAMILY GUY has garnered MacFarlane multiple Emmy Awards for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance (2017, 2016 and 2000) and Outstanding Music and Lyrics (2002). In addition to his two recent consecutive wins for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance, he was nominated from 2013-2015 in the same category. Along with FAMILY GUY, MacFarlane serves as co-creator, executive producer and voice actor on “American Dad!.” He executive-produced FOX’s award-winning series, “Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey,” which premiered simultaneously on 10 Fox networks, including FOX and NatGeo, making it the largest television premiere event of all time. The series received four Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards and a Television Critics Association Award. Additionally, MacFarlane executive-produced FOX’s animated comedy, “Bordertown,” and the cable comedy “Blunt Talk.” MacFarlane made his feature film directorial debut in 2012 with the hit comedy “Ted.” Starring Mark Wahlberg and MacFarlane as the voice of the lovable, foul-mouthed teddy bear, the buddy comedy made more than $545 million worldwide and was also co-written and produced by MacFarlane. Fresh off the success of “Ted,” MacFarlane hosted the 85th Academy Awards in 2013 and was also nominated for the film that same year, in the category of Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song for “Everybody Needs a Best Friend.” The sequel, “Ted 2,” was released in 2015. In 2014, MacFarlane’s western-comedy, “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” was released. He wrote, produced, directed and starred in the movie, which featured an ensemble cast that included Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried and Neil Patrick Harris, among others. In 2016, MacFarlane voiced “Mike,” a small mouse with a big Sinatra-esque voice in the animated musical family comedy “Sing.” Most recently, he was seen in director Steven Soderbergh’s heist film, “Logan Lucky,” which premiered this summer. MacFarlane is an enormous fan of orchestrations. His 2011 debut album, “Music is Better Than Words,” hit No. 1 on the iTunes jazz charts and went on to receive four Grammy Award nominations, including Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Fully orchestrated and featuring MacFarlane singing some of the hidden musical gems of the ’40s and ’50s, the album includes duets with artists Norah Jones and Sara Bareilles. In 2014, MacFarlane released his first-ever Christmas album, “Holiday for Swing,” that debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes holiday album charts. On his third and most recent album, “No One Ever Tells You,” MacFarlane showcases the unique arrangements and orchestral interpretations of the ’50s and ’60s and introduces listeners to ballads about love and loss unique to the time. The album quickly rose to No. 1 on the jazz charts and garnered MacFarlane a Grammy Award nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. His fourth album, “In Full Swing,” drops this fall. MacFarlane has performed with famed composer John Williams at the Hollywood Bowl and The John Wilson Orchestra for BBC Proms (aka The Henry Wood Promenade Concerts presented by the BBC), and joined numerous celebrated symphonies on stage, including San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore and the National Symphony Orchestra. In addition, MacFarlane recently joined Barbra Streisand for a duet on her musical pairings album, “ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.” In 2009, MacFarlane created the Seth MacFarlane Foundation to focus his charitable efforts. As an advocate for science, he funded the Seth MacFarlane Collection of the Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan Archive at the Library of Congress. He also executive-produced the climate change documentary inspired by Naomi Klein’s nonfiction bestseller, “This Changes Everything.” The film, which premiered in 2015, shot in nine countries over four years, bringing awareness to the insurmountable issue of global warming and the economic systems that facilitate it. Through his foundation, MacFarlane continues to be an avid supporter of science communication, cancer research, Reading Rainbow, The Human Rights Campaign, Oceana, People for the American Way, Chrysalis and Perry’s Place. MacFarlane lives in Los Angeles.