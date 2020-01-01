PM

Peter Macon

Lt. Commander Bortus

Peter Macon is a veteran actor who has had recurring roles on the cable series “Shameless” and streaming series “Bosch.” He also starred in the cable movie “High Moon.” Classically trained at Yale University (M.F.A.), Macon spent five years at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival playing leads in productions of “Macbeth” and “Othello,” among others. He also is known for his voice performances, one of which won him a 2002 Creative Arts Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for narrating “Animated Tales of the World.” Raised in Minneapolis, Macon currently resides in Los Angeles with his family.