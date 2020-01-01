PJ

Penny Johnson

Dr. Claire Finn

After graduating from The Juilliard School in New York, Penny Johnson Jerald (formerly billed as Penny Johnson) appeared in shows such as “The Paper Chase” and “Homeroom,” as well as in several movies. Her first major series role was in the cable comedy “The Larry Sanders Show.” She also was a series regular on “Castle” playing “Captain Gates.” Jerald had recurring roles on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “ER.” Jerald is perhaps best known for playing “Sherry Palmer,” the devious wife of “President David Palmer” on FOX’s “24.” Her additional television credits include recurring roles on “The 4400,” “October Road” and “Eve.” Jerald played former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in two productions about the 9/11 attacks: “DC 9/11” (2003) and “The Path to 9/11” (2006). Most recently, she starred in the cable movie “Media.” She also teaches acting workshops and produces and directs with her musician husband, Gralin Jerald. Born in Baltimore, MD, Jerald lives in Los Angeles.