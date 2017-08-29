Scott Grimes Gordon Malloy

Scott Grimes was born and raised in Massachusetts. At the age of nine, he joined the Tony Award-winning Broadway show “Nine,” with Raul Julia. He continued his theater success the following year, joining Anthony Newley as young Charlie Chaplin in the West Coast production of “Chaplin.” Television and film work immediately followed with the cult classic film “Critters” and TV shows “Who’s the Boss” and “Charles in Charge,” as well as a series regular role on “Together We Stand,” with Elliot Gould. Other major television credits include “Party of Five,” “Band of Brothers” and “ER.” He also appeared in the feature films “Crimson Tide,” opposite Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman; “Mystery, Alaska”; Ridley’s Scott’s “Robin Hood,” opposite Russell Crowe; and the 2010 film “Winter’s Tale,” starring Colin Farrell. In addition to acting, Grimes is an accomplished singer, songwriter and musician. His first album was produced by Richard Carpenter and Herb Alpert. His second album, “Livin’ on the Run,” had a Billboard hit with the single “Sunset Blvd.” His third album, “Drive,” was released in 2010. He is a member of the charity cover band Band from TV, comprised of fellow actors and television personalities, with profits from all performances and recordings donated to charity. He also formed a singing group with friend Russell Crowe and recently released an album, “Indoor Party,” now available on iTunes and other download sites. The group plans to go on tour this fall. Most recently, Grimes starred in the film “Pearly Gates,” with Uzo Aduba, Lanie Kazan and Peter Bogdanovich. He also recurred on “NCIS: Los Angeles” and the final season of “Justified.” He is a sought-after voice-over actor with credits that include “Annoying Orange” and Seth MacFarlane’s FAMILY GUY. He is the voice of “Steve Smith” on MacFarlane’s “American Dad!,” for which he also has written and performed some of the songs on the show. Grimes lives with his family in Los Angeles.