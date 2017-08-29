Adrianne Palicki Kelly Grayson

Adrianne Palicki is best known for her critically acclaimed role as “Tyra Collette” in the hit drama series “Friday Night Lights.” Most recently she starred in “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” and had a recurring role on the network comedy “About a Boy.” Other television credits include “Smallville,” “Supernatural” and the Jennifer Lopez-produced “South Beach,” which was her first lead role in a series. Palicki’s film credits include the action thriller “John Wick,” alongside Keanu Reeves. She also starred in the romantic comedy “Baby, Baby, Baby,” from writer, director and co-star Brian Klugman. The film earned the Comedy Vanguard Award at the 2015 Austin Film Festival. Other film credits include Jon Chu’s “G.I. Joe 2: Retaliation,” with Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum and DJ Cotrona; “Legion,” opposite Dennis Quaid and Paul Bettany; the indie film “Dr. Cabbie,” co-produced by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan; and John Woo’s “Lost in Space.” Born and raised in Ohio, Palicki currently resides in Los Angeles.