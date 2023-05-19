Season 2023
S2023 E146 Colorado, Michigan win in transfer portal, Iowa’s Diamond in the Rough, & Mark Thompson Interview
Join FOX Sports’ RJ Young has he provides the latest update on the Colorado Buffaloes' roster overhaul and shares his “winners” and “losers” of the transfer portal including the USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines. Then, RJ reveals his ‘Diamond in the Rough’ from the Iowa Hawkeyes' coaching staff.
S2023 E145 Georgia Lands No. 1 overall recruit QB Dylan Raiola, Top QB Competitions, & USFL Power Rankings
Join FOX Sports’ RJ Young as he delves into QB Dylan Raiola’s commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs, shares his top five quarterback competitions to watch, and reveals his latest USFL Power Rankings.
S2023 E144 Top 10 2024 NFL Draft Prospects, Nebraska Pressure & USFL's Jace Sternberger Exclusive Interview
Discover RJ Young’s Top 10 2024 NFL Draft prospects, plus an interview with Birmingham Stallions TE Jace Sternberger and why the Big Ten’s decision to remove divisions could shake things up for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
S2023 E142 Former Alabama LB Reuben Foster on Nick Saban & Derrick Henry, Texas QBs & new CFP Schedule
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by two special guests in a loaded episode of the Number One College Football Show. First, FOX Sports writer Laken Litman and RJ discuss the biggest takeaways coming out of the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs' spring practice.
S2023 E141 Transfer Portal Frenzy affects Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Ohio State, plus USFL Power Rankings
FOX Sports’ RJ Young breaks down college football’s transfer portal frenzy! RJ analyzes Alabama’s QB situation before discussing Michigan State, Notre Dame, and Nebraska’s losses to the portal. Then, RJ reacts to the Eagles drafting nearly half of Georgia’s 2021 defense.
S2023 E137 Deion Sanders’ early impact, USC hires Kliff Kingsbury, and NFL Draft needs for top teams in the AFC
Fox Sports’ RJ Young reacts to the USC Trojans' hire of Kliff Kingsbury to be their new senior offensive analyst and shares his thoughts on 4-star QB Air Noland’s commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
S2023 E135 Should the Panthers take C.J. Stroud with the first pick? Plus, Top QB Rooms in CFB
FOX Sports’ RJ Young reacts to the Carolina Panthers trading for the first overall pick and breaks down if C.J. Stroud is a good fit for them. Then, RJ shares his tiers of the best QB rooms in college football. Finally, RJ reveals his top five teams with the best QB Rooms in college football.
S2023 E133 NFL Draft Analyst Rob Rang breaks down the 2023 NFL draft class
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by FOX Sports’ NFL Draft Analyst Rob Rang to talk all things NFL Draft! Rob discusses which QB has the most to prove. Then, RJ shares his NFL Combine Freaks list with, Texas A&M RB Devon Achane and TCU WR Quentin Johnston at the top of the list.
S2023 E132 Michigan’s defense, Ohio State's QBs headline Top Big 10 Storylines, plus top FR QBs in '23
FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares the top storylines in the Big 10. First, RJ his insight on Michigan’s tweaked defense and if they are capable of competing in the CFP. Then, RJ analyzes the Ohio State QB1 competition between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. Finally, RJ shares his list of the Top 5 freshman quarterbacks who are most likely to start in the 2023 season.
S2023 E131 Tulsa HC Kevin Wilson looks back at Ohio State and plans for the Golden Hurricanes | No. 1 CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by University of Tulsa Golden Hurricanes' head coach Kevin Wilson! Coach Wilson discusses what he has learned over the years coaching with the Ohio State Buckeyes and how he plans to incorporate that at Tulsa. Then, Kevin and RJ dive into his plan to help the players succeed academically and his hopes for this team’s future.
S2023 E130 Georgia's OC change & What's the Big 12's Identity without Texas and Oklahoma
FOX Sports’ RJ Young reacts to Todd Monken leaving Georgia to become the Ravens offensive coordinator, and the news that Mike Bobo will take his spot as the Dawgs' OC. Then RJ shares his thoughts on Oklahoma and Texas officially securing an early exit from the Big 12, and gives a checklist of all the things the Big 12 should accomplish as a conference before Texas and Oklahoma's departure. Lastly RJ breaks down the Top 5 2022 budgets in recruiting and points out that once Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in 2024 all these top 5 teams are all SEC schools.
S2023 E129 National Signing Day Takeaways, Jalen Hurts Debate, Alabama’s Coordinator Vacancies
Fox Sports’ RJ Young shares his main takeaways from National Signing Day. Next, RJ gives his Top 5 list of the Most Influential Prospects in the ’23 class with Texas QB Arch Manning and Colorado CB Cormani McClain. Then, RJ analyzes the coordinator vacancies at Alabama and what he believes Nick Saban should do. Finally, RJ shares his thoughts on who should claim Jalen Hurts, the Alabama Crimson Tide or the Oklahoma Sooners.
S2023 E128 National Championship preview: Keys to the game for TCU and Georgia | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young previews the National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. RJ begins with a discussion about the different ways in which these teams were built. TCU was able to rebuild itself quickly under Sonny Dykes in his first year as head coach through the transfer portal. Georgia, on the other hand, constructed its elite roster by recruiting 4 and 5-star high school prospects. Then, RJ breaks down how TCU’s offense might fare against Georgia’s talented defense, and then flips to the other side of the ball, looking at the keys to the game for Georgia’s offense against TCU’s defense. Finally, RJ delivers an impassioned speech to both teams ahead of the big game.
S2023 E127 Penn State wins Rose Bowl, Tulane stuns USC, Top Bowl Performers | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young discusses the New Year’s Six games and shares his top five performers from those matchups. First, RJ shares his thoughts on Penn State’s impressive win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. The game was tied at half, but Penn State was dominant in the second half and it led to a 35-21 win. Next, RJ breaks down Tulane’s epic comeback to defeat USC in the final seconds and discusses Tennessee’s win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Finally, RJ shares his top five performers from the New Year’s Six games.