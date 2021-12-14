The Number One College Football Show

Season 2021
S2021 E58 Alabama-Georgia set for National Championship rematch | No. 1 Ranked Show
RJ Young recaps Alabama winning the Cotton Bowl, and Georgia winning the Orange Bowl and looks ahead to the SEC national championship rematch. Lastly, he takes a look at why the games in the CFP have not been competitive over the years.
S2021 E54 CFP Instant Reaction & Updates on Lincoln Riley, Brian Kelly, and the Coaching Carousel | EPISODE 54
RJ Young reacts to the CFP Committee's penultimate rankings and shares his thoughts on Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma to become the head football coach at USC and Brian Kelly heading to LSU.
S2021 E53 Harbaugh finally beats Ohio State & Oklahoma State wins Bedlam | EPISODE 53
RJ Young recaps Michigan's impressive win over the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor led behind Hassan Haskins' 5 TD. He also recaps the other action from Week 13 including Alabama's 4 OT win and the Oklahoma State shootout win in Bedlam.
S2021 E52 CFP Instant Reaction: Cincinnati makes history and cracks the top four
RJ Young reacts to the CFP Committee putting Cincinnati at No. 4 in the latest rankings, making them the first Group of 5 team in the history of the CFP rankings to crack the Top 4. RJ continues to show love to UTSA who is 11-0 but still only ranked No. 22.
S2021 E49 UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor on CFP Expansion: ‘Let’s Play it Out’ | Episode 49
RJ Young has been saying that the UTSA Roadrunners have been overlooked all season. He talks to UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor about his team’s incredible 10-0 start to the season, and asks him if his team deserves a shot at the College Football Playoff. They also discuss how hard winning actually is.
S2021 E48 Kansas beats Texas in OT, Oklahoma is undefeated no more | Episode 48
RJ Young recaps Week 11 of CFB including Kansas beating Texas in OT, Baylor's impressive upset over Oklahoma, where things stand in the Big Ten West, and Ohio State recruiting news. RJ also does a special edition of We Outchea featuring clap back tweets to the Sooners' loss.
S2021 E47 Oklahoma left out of Top 4 again, Ohio State moves up: CFP Rankings Reaction | Episode 47
It's time for another week of Playoff rankings, and RJ Young has opinions about who the committee selected. Ohio State jumped up to make it in the top four, but undefeated Oklahoma remained at No. 8. RJ gives his takes on why he thinks the system is broken.
S2021 E46 Purdue stuns Michigan State, Bama survives & Spartans HC Mel Tucker talks rest of season | Episode 46
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker joins the No. 1 ranked show to talk about the rest of the season, and Kenneth Walker breaking out as a Heisman contender. Then, RJ Young recaps Week 10 of college football including Purdue's upset over MSU and Wake Forest's first loss of the season.
S2021 E44 Buckeyes keep CFP hopes alive, Spartans win battle of Michigan, Georgia still on top | Episode 44
RJ Young recaps a crazy Week 9 of college football. He breaks down Ohio State's comeback win over Penn State, Michigan State's win in the battle of Michigan, Georgia turning Florida upside down and more. RJ also looks at some big picture CFB questions ahead of Tuesday's CFP Rankings.
S2021 E42 Two Top 10 Teams took L’s, Oklahoma survives Kansas, Ohio State Looks Dominant | Episode 42
RJ Young breaks down the action from Week 8 including the 9 OT Penn State-Illinois game, the Cyclones' win over the Pokes, Ohio State’s dominating win over Indiana, and more. He discusses in detail the Oklahoma Sooners' unimpressive 35-23 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.
S2021 E41 Rankings After Week 7 & The Best Job in CFB is Open | Episode 41
RJ Young reacts to the AP Top 25 Rankings, does a blind resume test, and goes through his Top 10 teams in country. He also talks about LSU and Ed Orgeron parting ways, and explains why he thinks it's the best job opening in college football right now.
S2021 E40 Purdue knocks off Iowa, OSU deserves some respect, Caleb Williams shows out | Episode 40
No. 2 Iowa falls to unranked Purdue at home. Oklahoma State defeats Texas in Austin to remain undefeated. Is Caleb Williams QB1 for the rest of the season? RJ Young recaps all of these storylines, and talks about which games have playoff implications.
S2021 E38 DOWN GOES ALABAMA, Oklahoma’s epic comeback win and more from Week Six | Episode 38
The No. 1 team in the country, Alabama, was upset on Saturday by Texas A&M. Oklahoma came back in a memorable Red River matchup to beat Texas 55-48. RJ Young reacts to these games and more from Week 6 of college football.
S2021 E37 Week 5 upsets shake up Top 25 Rankings w/ Ohio State, Arkansas outside Top 10 | Episode 37
Florida, Arkansas, Oregon, and Notre Dame all took losses in Week 5. RJ Young goes through his Top 25 rankings where he puts an emphasis on who is undefeated. Also, Notre Dame lost to Cincinnati which means the Fighting Irish put the money in the bag!
S2021 E36 Alabama, Georgia cement themselves as top 2 teams. Is Ohio State still Big Ten’s best? | Episode 36
RJ Young recaps a wild Week 5 including Georgia's statement win over Arkansas, Alabama's dominant win over Ole Miss, and Oregon getting upset. RJ also has some words for the Florida fans who were in his mentions. Lastly.
S2021 E35 Does Ole Miss have a chance to beat Alabama? Does Arkansas beat Georgia? Is Clemson’s season over? | Episode 35
RJ Young takes you through his Top 25 rankings after Week 4 of college football. RJ explains why he is high on Arkansas and Notre Dame, and why he isn't impressed with Florida's wins so far. Also, Bowling Green's upset over Minnesota means there's another team who put the money in the bag.
S2021 E34 Is Notre Dame a CFB Playoff team? Texas A&M, Clemson exposed? Top 10 Arkansas | Episode 34
Is Notre Dame's win the most impressive win in CFB so far? RJ Young has a take. He talks Notre Dame's win at Soldier Field, Arkansas exposing Texas A&M, Clemson's defeat and more from Week 4. Then, he shares his list of Top 5 Notre Dame players of all time.
S2021 E32 OU-Nebraska didn’t disappoint and Arkansas HC Sam Pittman talks what’s working for Razorbacks | Episode 32
Oklahoma escaped a close one against Nebraska and RJ Young has OPINIONS. Then, he is joined by Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman to talk the Razorbacks big win over Texas and how they are preparing for Texas A&M.