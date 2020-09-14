The Next Revolution With Steve Hilton

On today’s episode of ‘The Next Revolution w/ Steve Hilton’, Steve discusses Mitch McConnell’s decision to have a vote in the Senate for a new supreme court justice and which candidate the president may nominate.
Aired 9-21-20

