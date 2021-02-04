The Moodys seriesDetail

S2 E1 - Episode 201

Sean Sr. contemplates retirement as he and Ann take a road trip across the country.
Aired 4-2-21 • TV-14

The series picks up with Sean Sr. contemplating retirement – road trips across the country in an RV with Ann, while Sean Jr. takes over the family HVAC business. In reality, however, Ann has no intention of leaving her new psychology practice, and Sean Jr. continues to brew up schemes to get rich quick. Bridget, who is in the midst of a divorce, returns home while her fancy new townhouse is being renovated; and Dan leaves Brooklyn for Chicago to live with his girlfriend, Cora, only to realize the relationship is moving too quickly. Once again, the Moodys are all under the same roof. Yep, one big, happy family.

Denis Leary
Sean Sr.
Jay Baruchel
Sean Jr.
Elizabeth Perkins
Ann
Chelsea Frei
Bridget
Francois Arnaud
Dan

