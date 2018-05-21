The Moment of Truth, television's most controversial game show and the subject of many water cooler conversations, has been called “addictive” and “the guiltiest of TV pleasures,” and “…one of those is-it-genius-or-is-it-the-end-of-Western-Civilization? masterpieces.” The series put participants to the test – the lie detector test – to reveal whether or not they were telling the truth for a chance to win half a million dollars. The show aired for three seasons on FOX from 2008 to 2009.

On The Moment of Truth, the challenge was simple – answer 21 increasingly personal questions honestly, as determined by a polygraph, and win up to $500,000. It was the only game show where participants know both the questions and the answers before they played. Prior to playing, participants were strapped to a lie detector and asked a series of questions by a polygraph expert, who recorded their answers. At any time, between the polygraph and the televised game, participants could change their answers or walk away from the competition.

To win $500,000, participants had to tell the truth. Of course, the questions were easier when the stakes were low, but as the prize amount increased, they were challenged to fess up to matters they might have normally lied about. If participants answered enough questions truthfully and reached the $25,000 level, they took the cash home even if they were caught in a lie later on.

The touchier questions could be especially revealing because participants revealed their answers in front of spouses, relatives and friends, hanging on every word. What deep dark secret would someone divulge for hundreds of thousands of dollars?

The Moment of Truth was produced in other countries, including Spain, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom. The show was produced by Lighthearted Entertainment Inc. Howard Schultz served as creator/executive producer. Michael Maddocks served as co-executive producer.