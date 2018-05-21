For most physicians, the Hippocratic oath is sacred. But for one Chicago doctor, who is indebted to the mafia, saving lives isn’t her only concern. The Mob Doctor was a fast-paced medical drama focusing on a young female surgeon caught between two worlds as she juggled her promising medical career with her family’s debt to Chicago’s Southside mob. The series aired for one season on FOX from 2012 to 2013.

Dr. Grace Devlin (Jordana Spiro) is a top resident at Chicago’s Roosevelt Medical Center. Smart and self-assured, she’s heralded as one of the country’s most promising young surgeons. But family ties keep her glued to her Southside roots. To pay off her brother’s life-threatening gambling debt, she makes a deal with the devil and agrees to work “off book” for the mafia men she once despised.

At the hospital, Grace must deal with emotionally compelling cases – a young woman in need of a heart transplant, a family decimated by a hit-and-run driver, the mass chaos in the wake of an ‘L’ train collision. But in her other vastly different world, she must juggle an onslaught of mob-related demands, including operating in illegal backrooms, treating hit men hiding from the law, performing emergency surgery on a high-end call girl, even saving a juiced-up race horse.

All the while, Grace must keep her dual life a secret from everyone: her protective best friend, Nurse Rosa “Ro” Quintero (Floriana Lima); her handsome, blue-blooded boyfriend, Dr. Brett Robinson (Zach Gilford); her boss at Roosevelt Medical and Chief of Surgery, Dr. Stafford White (Željko Ivanek); her rival, Dr. Olivia Wilcox (Jaime Lee Kirchner); even her well-meaning screw-up brother, Nate (Jesse Lee Soffer), and her perpetually in-denial mother, Daniella (Wendy Makkena).

The only ones who know the true scope of Grace’s activities are the men to whom Grace owes her debt, including the brutal Southside mob boss Paul Moretti (guest star Michael Rapaport) and the charming but diabolical Constantine Alexander (William Forsythe), an oddly compassionate killer whose relationship with Grace is more than it seems. Recently released from prison, Constantine, the former head of the Southside mob, looks to reclaim his place in the organization, with the help of his right-hand associate – and Grace’s ex-boyfriend – Franco (James Carpinello).

As Grace tries to heed the demands of these two conflicting worlds – not to mention the needs of her own slightly dysfunctional family – her moral center comes into direct conflict with the very immoral things she’s asked to do. But with nerves of steel and a tough-as-nails exterior, she somehow will manage to make it all work – at least for now.

The Mob Doctor was a production of Sony Pictures Television. The series was created and written by Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva, Bones) and Rob Wright (Drop Dead Diva, Crossing Jordan). Berman, Wright and Emmy Award-winning director Michael Dinner (Justified) and Carla Kettner (Bones) were executive producers. Dinner directed the pilot.

