Scott MacArthur

Scott MacArthur got his start training at the Second City Conservatory and Improv Olympic and eventually went on to study at the American Repertory Theatre at Harvard University. The program took him to Moscow, where the company both trained and performed at the Moscow Art Theatre. Upon his return to the states, MacArthur had a brief stint in New York Off-Broadway, before he moved to Los Angeles to work in film and television. He currently resides in Los Angeles.