In addition to her starring role on THE MICK, Kaitlin Olson also serves as an executive producer on the series. Olson had a featured voice role in last summer’s blockbuster, “Finding Dory.” She also stars on the critically acclaimed cable hit “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which was renewed for a record 13th and 14th seasons. Additionally, Olson can be seen in a recurring role on FOX’s NEW GIRL. Her feature credits include the hit comedy “The Heat,” opposite Melissa McCarthy and Sandra Bullock; the romantic comedy “Leap Year,” opposite Amy Adams; and the festival favorite “Weather Girl,” in which she appeared alongside Jane Lynch and Mark Harmon. Among Olson’s additional TV credits are roles on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Riches” and “The Drew Carey Show.” Also known for her improv talent, Olson began her career with a highly coveted spot in The Groundlings Sunday Company, a training ground for such comics as Will Ferrell and Phil Hartman. The showcase led to her being cast in several improv/hidden camera shows, including “Punk’d,” “The Jamie Kennedy Experiment” and “Meet the Marks.” Born and raised in Tigard, OR, Olson graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in theater arts. She lives in Los Angeles with husband Rob McElhenney and sons Axel and Leo.