Carla Jimenez is familiar to FOX viewers from her recurring role as “Rosa” on the comedy “Raising Hope.” Her additional television credits include recurring roles on “Last Man Standing,” "Growing Up Fisher” and “Desperate Housewives,” as well as guest-starring roles on “Bones,” “The Mindy Project,” “My Name Is Earl” and “Little Britain USA.” Jimenez has appeared in the feature films “Nacho Libre,” “Lady in the Water,” “Accepted” and “Miss March,” as well as in the independent cult film “My Life with Morrissey.” Originally from Simi Valley, CA, Jimenez is a part-time chocolatier with Pretty Sweet Chocolates. She has a great love of animals and regularly works with Los Angeles animal shelters and helps promote pet adoption. She currently resides in Los Angeles.