Thomas Barbusca Chip

Thomas Barbusca is quickly making a name for himself with buzzworthy roles in television and film. He was last seen on the big screen starring in the family comedy “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life,” based on James Patterson's No. 1 New York Times best-selling book series. Barbusca’s TV credits include “American Horror Story,” “Grey's Anatomy,” “Preacher,” “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp,” and “One Day At a Time.” His upcoming projects include “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television” and the independent film “Search.”