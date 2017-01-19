Sofia Black-D'Elia Sabrina

Sofia Black-D’Elia was seen last summer on the small screen opposite John Turturro and Riz Ahmed in the critically acclaimed miniseries “The Night Of,” and on the big screen in “Ben-Hur,” starring Jack Huston and Morgan Freeman. She also starred in the science-fiction horror film “Viral,” directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost. Black-D’Elia is perhaps best known for joining the final season of “Gossip Girl.” She had a starring role on the network drama “The Messengers,” appeared in the cable remake of the popular British TV series “Skins” and got her start on the long-running soap opera “All My Children.” Her additional feature credits include the time travel movie “Project Almanac,” the romantic drama “The Immigrant” and the independent film “Born Of War,” which toured the festival circuit and was shown at Cannes in spring 2013. Black-D’Elia currently resides in New York.