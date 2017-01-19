Season two of THE MICK airs Tuesdays, (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “dysfunctional family,” hit comedy THE MICK returns for its second season with all-new outrageous shenanigans – from inadvertent kidnappings to minor crossbow injuries. The series stars Kaitlin Olson as MICKEY, an unapologetic degenerate stuck raising her spoiled niece (Sofia Black-D’Elia) and nephews (Thomas Barbusca, Jack Stanton) amid the lap of luxury in Greenwich, CT. Although constantly pulled between enjoying her lavish new lifestyle and trying to control three monstrous children who have unlimited lines of credit, Mickey is now in it for the long haul. With the help of her on-again, off-boyfriend (Scott MacArthur) and the kids’ live-in housekeeper (Carla Jimenez), she is determined to make it work, or, at the very least, black out during the parts that don’t.

THE MICK is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created/written by John Chernin and Dave Chernin. The Chernin brothers, Nicholas Frenkel and Oly Obst, along with Randall Einhorn, who directed the pilot episode, are executive producers. Kaitlin Olson is a co-executive producer on the series. “Like” THE MICK on Facebook at facebook.com/TheMick. Follow the series on Twitter @TheMickFOX and join the discussion at #TheMick. See photos and videos on Instagram @TheMickFOX.