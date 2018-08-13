Robin Thicke

Grammy Award-nominated musician and composer Robin Thicke has written and produced songs on more than 20 Gold and Platinum albums, including those for Michael Jackson, Marc Anthony, P!nk, Christina Aguilera, Usher and Jennifer Hudson. After teaching himself to play piano at the age of 12 and writing and producing songs for R&B artists by age 16, he released his critically acclaimed debut album, “A Beautiful World,” in 2003. The collection was followed by a succession of five critically acclaimed, Gold- and Platinum-selling album releases, including his sixth studio album, “Blurred Lines,” which garnered three Grammy nominations. The collection debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, while the single “Blurred Lines” continued its 12-week reign on the Billboard Top 100, scoring the highest audience ever recorded and breaking records by climbing to No. 1 on five radio charts simultaneously. Thicke recently released his singles, “Back Together,” “Deep” and “Morning Sun.” He resides in Los Angeles.