Ken Jeong

Actor, producer and writer Ken Jeong has established himself as one of today’s top comedic stars. He perhaps is best known for his role as “Mr. Chow” in “The Hangover,” for which he earned an MTV Movie Award. Since his feature film debut in “Knocked Up,” he has gone on to star in several memorable roles. Jeong’s career path started off on a different course when he earned his undergraduate degree at Duke University and went on to get his medical degree at the University of North Carolina, all prior to heading to Los Angeles and performing regularly at the Improv and Laugh Factory. Jeong was most recently seen starring on the network comedy “Dr. Ken,” for which he also was the creator, writer and executive producer. Prior to “Dr. Ken,” he was a series regular on the critically acclaimed comedy “Community,” which won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Comedy Series in 2012. Jeong will film a streaming standup comedy special this fall, entitled “Ken Jeong: First Date.” He resides in Los Angeles.