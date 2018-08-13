Nick Cannon

Comedian, artist, host, actor, writer, director, executive producer, deejay, philanthropist and children’s book author Nick Cannon is best known for his work as a producer, creator and host of the sketch comedy show “Wild ‘N Out.” In 2017, Cannon released his comedy special, “Stand Up, Don’t Shoot,” and concluded a cross-country live tour with select “Wild ‘N Out” comics and improvisation artists. Cannon continues to thrive across many facets of the entertainment industry, including releasing new music via his label, Ncredible, and his upcoming full-length album, “Model Music,” via Republic Records; relaunching Ncredible headphones, in partnership with T-Mobile; embarking on a 25-city “Wild ‘N Out” tour with AEG Presents; and opening the first “Wild ‘N Out” restaurant. Additionally, Cannon will host FOX’s TEEN CHOICE 2018. He resides in Los Angeles.