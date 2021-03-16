MS5: The Performances
Robopine Performs "All Of Me" By John Legend for the judges.
Raccoon Performs "Ring of Fire" By Johnny Cash for the judges.
The Russian Dolls Perform "Wonder" By Shawn Mendes
Orca Performs "We're Not Gonna Take It" By Twisted Sister for the judges.
Grandpa Monster performs "Mambo No. 5" by Lou Bega for the judges.
Black Swan rocks out and performs "Barracuda" by Heart for the judges.
Seashell Performs "Listen To Your Heart" By Roxette for the judges.
Snail Performs "You Make My Dreams (Come True)" By Hall & Oates for the judges.
Porcupine Performs "Never Too Much" By Luther Vandross for the judges.
Raccoon Performs "Wild Thing" By The Troggs for the judges.
The Russian Dolls perform "Man in the Mirror" by Michael Jackson for the judges.