Week 2 clue package for the Phoenix

Published 03-22-21 • 1m

Week 2 clue package for the Piglet

Published 03-22-21 • 1m

Week 2 clue package for the Chameleon

Published 03-22-21 • 1m

Week 2 clue package for the Grandpa Monster

Published 03-22-21 • 1m

The Masked Singer ASMR with Jenny McCarthy

Published 03-22-21 • 20m

Find out who is behind the Phoenix mask!

Published 03-17-21 • 1m

Hear what Phoenix has to say about her experience on THE MASKED SINGER in this exclusive interview sponsored thanks to our friends @hyundaiUSA! #ad​​ #TheMaskedSinger

Published 03-17-21 • 4m

Piglet sings "Speechless" by Dan + Shay for the judges.

Published 03-16-21 • 1m

Chameleon performs "Ride Wit Me" by Nelly for the judges.

Published 03-16-21 • 1m

Phoenix performs "TiK ToK" by Kesha for the judges.

Published 03-16-21 • 1m

Black Swan rocks out and performs "Barracuda" by Heart for the judges.

Published 03-16-21 • 2m

Grandpa Monster performs "Mambo No. 5" by Lou Bega for the judges.

Published 03-16-21 • 1m

Based on these clues, can you guess who the Black Swan is?

Published 03-16-21 • 1m

Ken thinks all the clues so far add up to Scott Disick being behind the Grandpa Monster mask.

Published 03-13-21 • 1m

Are Ken and Robin on to something? Who is behind the Chameleon mask?

Published 03-13-21 • 1m

Jenny got some girl group vibes from Black Swan.

Published 03-13-21 • 1m

Find out who is under the Snail mask!

Published 03-10-21 • 2m

See what the Snail has to say about his experience on THE MASKED SINGER!

Published 03-10-21 • 4m

THE MASKED SINGER Season Five is here.

Published 03-10-21 • 2m

Raccoon Performs "Wild Thing" By The Troggs for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Who could Porcupine be?!

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Porcupine Performs "Never Too Much" By Luther Vandross for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Seashell Performs "Listen To Your Heart" By Roxette for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 2m

Based on these clues, can you guess who the Raccoon is?

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Based on these clues, who do you think Seashell is?

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Based on these clues, can you guess who the Russian Doll might be?

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Snail Performs "You Make My Dreams (Come True)" By Hall & Oates for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

The Russian Dolls perform "Man in the Mirror" by Michael Jackson for the judges.

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Based on these clues, can you guess who Snail might be?

Published 03-10-21 • 1m

Don't miss new episodes of THE MASKED SINGER, WED at 8/7c only on FOX!

Published 03-09-21 • 20s

Niecy thought Ken was actually onto something but she was wrong.

Published 03-08-21 • 1m

The judges debate who the Russian Dolls could be.

Published 03-08-21 • 29s

Niecy has a feeling she knows Porcupine.

Published 03-08-21 • 25s

Robin and the judges agree: Raccoon has to be a huge super star.

Published 03-08-21 • 1m

This season is the perfect escape. Don't miss THE MASKED SINGER on Wednesdays, beginning March 10th.

Published 03-04-21 • 2m

Don't miss the season premiere of THE MASKED SINGER, WED at 8/7c only on FOX!

Published 03-04-21 • 13s

Don't miss the season premiere of THE MASKED SINGER, WED at 8/7c only on FOX!

Network Icon
Published 03-04-21 • 15s

Don't miss the season premiere of THE MASKED SINGER, WED at 8/7c only on FOX!

Network Icon
Published 03-03-21 • 11s

