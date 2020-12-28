The Masked Dancer seriesDetail

The Masked Dancer S1 E1 Premiere - Everybody Mask Now! 2020-12-28The Masked Dancer

foxPremiere continues Wednesday, January 6 | 8/7c

S1 E1 - Premiere - Everybody Mask Now!

The first group of five celebrities dance; the host and panelists try to guess their identities.
Aired 12-28-20 • TV-PG

Links

About the Show

About the Show

Hosted by comedian/actor Craig Robinson (“Ghosted,” “The Office”) and featuring celebrity panelists Ken Jeong (THE MASKED SINGER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE), world-famous choreographer and singer Paula Abdul, actor and the former “Giraffe” Mask on THE MASKED SINGER Brian Austin Green and actress and singer Ashley Tisdale, THE MASKED DANCER will feature celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together; spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and...

Meet the Cast

See All
Tulip
Sloth
Moth
Ice Cube
Hammerhead
Exotic Bird
Disco Ball
Cricket
Cotton Candy
Zebra

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. The Masked Dancer
  4. Season 1