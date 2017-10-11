To be a fan of The League, you don't need to know much about fantasy football, or sports at all. You just need to have friends that you hate.

FXX's ensemble comedy follows a group of old friends in a fantasy football league who care deeply about one another - so deeply that they use every opportunity to make each other's lives miserable.

The League features an ensemble cast of hilarious actors/comedians including Stephen Rannazzisi, Katie Aselton, Mark Duplass, Jon Lajoie, Nick Kroll and Paul Scheer.