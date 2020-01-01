CC

Cleopatra Coleman

Erica

Cleopatra Coleman is an Australian actress of Scottish and Jamaican descent who grew up in Byron Bay, New South Wales. She began her acting career in 2004, when she was cast in the Australian children’s science fiction series “Silversun.” She went on to appear in various Australian television programs, including “Blue Heelers” and “Wicked Science.” In 2006, she was featured in a recurring role on the Australian hit soap opera “Neighbors.” Coleman made her U.S. debut in 2005, in the cable sci-fi movie “Attack of the Sabretooth.” More recently, she was seen in the feature films “Step Up Revolution” and “Fear Clinic.” Coleman can next be seen in the new season of cable comedy “White Famous,” returning in October 2017. A graduate of the performing arts program at Sandringham College in Melbourne, Victoria, Coleman currently resides in Los Angeles.