Mary Steenburgen Gail Klosterman

Academy Award-winning actress Mary Steenburgen is a Hollywood veteran, having appeared in countless roles on the big and small screens. She is known for her Academy Award- winning work in “Melvin and Howard,” in addition to her Golden Globe Award-nominated performance in the Jack Nicholson-directed “Goin’ South.” Steenburgen also played unforgettable roles in numerous feature films such as “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” and “Step Brothers,” as well as television shows such as “Justified,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Togetherness” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” In addition to THE LAST MAN ON EARTH, Steenburgen had a recurring arc on Season Two of the cable series “Blunt Talk.” On film this year, Steenburgen will star alongside Lake Bell, Ed Helms and Paul Reiser in the comedy feature “I Do…Until I Don’t.” She recently was featured in the dramas “Katie Says Goodbye,” opposite Chris Lowell and Mireille Enos; and “The Book of Love,” alongside Jason Sudeikis and Jessica Biel; as well as the comedy “Dean,” opposite Kevin Kline. Additional film credits include “Time After Time,” “Ragtime,” “Philadelphia,” “Back to the Future 3,” “Cross Creek,” “A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy,” “Miss Firecracker,” “The Proposal,” “Elf,” “Dirty Girl,” (for which she co-wrote the song “Rainbird,” with Melissa Manchester), “Four Christmases,” “The Help,” “Last Vegas” and “Song One.” Other TV credits include “30 Rock,” “Bored to Death” and “Wilfred.” In addition to her on-camera work, Steenburgen executive-produced the television series “Ink.” She is a singer/songwriter for Universal Music Publishing Group, and has written with and for acclaimed artists such as Tim McGraw, Matraca Berg, Troy Verges, Jeremy Spillman, Luke Laird, Lori McKenna and many others. She also founded Artists for a New South Africa with fellow actress Alfre Woodard, and is an avid supporter of global nonprofit Heifer International and marine conservation organization Oceana. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, actor Ted Danson.