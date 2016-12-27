Mel Rodriguez Todd

A widely popular character actor, Mel Rodriguez recently was seen on the comedy “Getting On,” for which he received a 2016 Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He also was featured in the cable drama “Better Caul Saul” and is playing the lead role in one episode of “Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams,” an upcoming science fiction television anthology series. Rodriguez has appeared as a guest star on many hit television series, including “Community,” “The New Normal,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Running Wilde,” “Workaholics,” “The Middle,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Without a Trace” and “Malcolm in the Middle.” On the big screen, Rodriguez just filmed a supporting role in the upcoming remake of “Overboard,” which stars Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez; and will be seen in the upcoming independent feature, “Fat Camp,” which premiered at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival. He also can be heard in the animated comedy “Captain Underpants,” released earlier this summer. Additionally, Rodriguez co-starred in the independent comedy “Brave New Jersey,” which centers on Orson Welles’ 1938 radio broadcast, “The War Of The Worlds”; and starred in the independent feature “Fat,” which screened at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival. Other film credits include “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Deuces Wild,” “Panic Room,” “The Watch,” “Unknown” and “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.” He currently resides in Los Angeles.