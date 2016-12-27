Will Forte Phil Miller

Will Forte has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in film and television. For his work on THE LAST MAN ON EARTH, he was nominated for a 2016 Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. He was nominated for two 2015 Emmy Awards: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He also was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy Series in 2015 and 2016, and received two 2016 Writers Guild Award nominations for his work on the show. Forte starred in Alexander Payne’s Academy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated film, “Nebraska.” For his role as “David Grant,” he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award in the Best Supporting Male category, and he won the National Board of Review’s Best Supporting Actor Award. He next stars in the upcoming David Wain-directed feature film “A Futile & Stupid Gesture,” in which he plays the lead role of Doug Kenney, one of National Lampoon’s co-founders. Forte also is known for his starring role in the feature film adaptation of “MacGruber,” for which he co-wrote the script with Jorma Taccone and John Solomon. Other film credits include the recent comedy “Keanu”; Peter Bogdanovich’s “She’s Funny That Way,” opposite Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson; “Life of Crime,” opposite Jennifer Aniston, John Hawkes, Tim Robbins and Isla Fisher; “Run and Jump,” which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival and won the Best Irish Feature Award at the Galway Film Festival; the Adam Sandler streaming comedy “The Ridiculous 6”; “That’s My Boy,” opposite Sandler and Andy Samberg; and “The Watch,” opposite Ben Stiller, Jonah Hill and Vince Vaughn. Additionally, he wrote and starred in the feature “The Brothers Solomon,” opposite Will Arnett and Kristen Wiig. Forte also lent his voice to the hit animated films “The LEGO Movie,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and its sequel, “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2.” Along with spending eight seasons making audiences laugh on “Saturday Night Live,” Forte has had many memorable guest-starring roles on hit television comedies. His work on “30 Rock” earned him a 2013 Emmy Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. He also has had roles on “How I Met Your Mother,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Up All Night,” “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” and “Flight of the Conchords.” Additionally, he has lent his voice to a handful of FOX animated series, including “Allen Gregory”; “The Cleveland Show,” from creator Seth MacFarlane; and “Sit Down, Shut Up,” from creator Mitch Hurwitz. Forte came to “Saturday Night Live” from Los Angeles’ improv-sketch theater The Groundlings, where “SNL” alums Will Ferrell, Phil Hartman and Maya Rudolph got their respective starts. Forte has a great deal of experience behind the camera, serving as producer on “That ’70s Show” and as story editor for “3rd Rock from the Sun” and “Action,” as well as working as a writer for “Late Show with David Letterman” and the “MTV Movie Awards.” He currently resides in Los Angeles.